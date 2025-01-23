2025 Honda Activa 110 launched with OBD-2B compliance, new digital console. Prices start at Rs…

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2025 Activa 110, upgrading the scooter to the upcoming emission norms. The 2025 Honda Activa is priced from ₹80,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is now OBD-2B compliant, while it also gets new features including a digital instrument console. The new Activa 110 will be sold alongside its all-electric namesake that was launched at the recently concluded 2025 Auto Expo.

2025 Honda Activa: Upgrades

The updated Activa retains the same familiar design but now comes with alloy wheels in the DLX variant, apart from the H-Smart trim. It will continue to be available in three variants - STD, DLX and H-Smart - with six colour options - Pearl Precious White, Decent Blue Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue.

The 2025 Honda Activa comes with a 4.2-inch TFT console that brings Bluetooth connectivity with navigation, call and SMS alerts, and more

Introducing the new Activa, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI said, “The Activa has always been at the forefront of redefining mobility for Indian customers. With its latest 2025 iteration, it continues to embody the perfect blend of innovation, convenience, and reliability that has made it India’s most loved scooter. The addition of the TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and the OBD2B-compliant engine demonstrates our commitment to staying ahead of the curve in terms of technology and sustainability. We are confident that the new Activa will not only elevate the riding experience for our customers but also reinforce Honda’s leadership in the Indian scooter market."

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said, “The Activa is more than just a scooter, it is a trusted companion for crores of families across India and proudly stays true to its tagline ‘Scooter bole toh Activa’. The new 2025 Activa raises the bar with its smart features like a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity & navigation, idling stop system, and a USB Type-C charging port, all tailored to meet the evolving needs of customers. As India’s favourite scooter, the Activa has always been synonymous with convenience and reliability. With the introduction of the OBD2B model, we are delighted to take a step further towards a cleaner future."

2025 Honda Activa Specifications

Power on the new Activa from the same 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine that has been updated to the latest OBD-2B emission regulations. This ensures better readability of tailpipe emissions on the scooter. Power output remains the same at 7.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 9.05 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The scooter has been updated to get an idle start/stop system for enhancing fuel efficiency.

2025 Honda Activa Features

The bigger update is the new 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, which is now nearly standard across the Honda two-wheeler range in India. The dashboard is compatible with the Honda RoadSync app that brings functions such as navigation, call/SMS alerts, and more. The scooter also comes with a USB Type-C charging port. The 2025 Honda Activa is now available at HMSI dealerships across the country. The scooter competes against the TVS Jupiter, Hero Pleasure Plus, and more.

