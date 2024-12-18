Auto recap, Dec 17: Maruti hits 20 lakh production milestone, Skoda, Jeep announce price hikes

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Saturday, December 17.

Maruti builds record 20 lakh cars in 2024

Maruti Suzuki has hit a major production milestone on Tuesday (December 17). India's largest carmaker has now manufactured 20 lakh cars in 2024, the highest ever by any carmaker in India. Maruti has manufactured models like the Baleno, Fronx, WagonR and Brezza mostly this year. As many as 60 per cent of these models were manufactured at facilities located in Haryana while the remaining 40 per cent in Gujarat. Of all the cars units manufactured by Maruti Suzuki in India this year, around 40 per cent were shipped to foreign shores.

Hyundai Creta EV launch date revealed

Hyundai Motor will launch the Creta EV on January 17 next year. The electric SUV based on the Korean auto giant's most popular model is one of the most anticipated launches in 2025. The Creta EV will make debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo to be held in Delhi from January 17. The electric SUV will take on the likes of Tata Curvv EV besides other upcoming models like the Maruti e Vitara, Tata Harrier EV among others.

Skoda joins Maruti and others to announce price hike

Slavia and Kushaq will cost more from January 1, 2025 as the Czech auto giant Skoda has announced its decision to hike prices of its cars in India. The carmaker said that the prices of of its cars, which also include the Kodiaq SUV, will go up by up to 3 per cent depending on models. The carmaker has also launched the Kylaq SUV recently. However, the latest hike will not affect the price of the Brezza, Nexon rival. The carmaker said rising input cost is the major factor behind the price hike.

Jeep, Citroen announce price hike

Jeep and Citroen have also joined the list of carmakers to announce price hike from 2025. Both the carmakers, part of the Stellantis Group, will implement the price hike across all vehicles available on sale in India. The US auto giant and the French carmaker have said they will increase the price of the models by up to 2 per cent. The price hike will depend on models and variants and will be implemented on the ex-showroom cost of the vehicles.

