Slavia, Kushaq to get costlier soon as Skoda announces price hike. Check details

After all the major carmakers in India, Skoda Auto India has also announced a price hike across its range of vehicles. The company announced that it would be increasing the prices of the Skoda Slavia , Kushaq and the Skoda Kodiaq by 3 per cent, with effect from January 1, 2025.

Skoda Auto India has announced price hike across its range of vehicles from January 2025, stating that it was necessitated due to the rising input and

Skoda stated that the price hike was necessitated due to the rising input and operational costs. With the hike the Skoda Slavia will get a starting price of ₹10.80 lakh, ex-showroom, while the Skoda Kushaq and the Kodiaq will get a starting price of ₹11.12 lakh and ₹41.20 lakh, respectively. Interestingly, the price hike will not affect the Skoda Kylaq. The company stated that the prices of the Kylaq will remain unchanged until the 33,333 booking mark is crossed.

Skoda Kylaq: Specs and price

The Skoda Kylaq is the most affordable model from Skoda Auto India, and gets a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh, ex-showroom. The top of the line Kylaq Prestige trim is priced at ₹14.40 lakh. With the Kylaq, Skoda has entered the densely populated sub compact SUV segment and will rival the likes of the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and others. As of now, the Skoda Kylaq has garnered over 10,000 bookings so far since December 2.

Dimensionally, Skoda Kylaq measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,783 mm in width and 1,619 mm in height, which makes it five millimetres longer, 38 mm slimmer and 28 mm shorter than the Mahindra XUV 3XO. The latter measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,821 mm in width and 1,647 mm in height.

Interestingly, the Kylaq becomes the first vehicle in India by Skoda to feature its latest Modern-Solid design language. The Kylaq sports split headlamps, a boxy profile, and short overhangs. The automaker's signature butterfly grille continues to feature in a modern iteration. Some other design elements include LED headlamps, LED DRL, sharp Bohemian Crystal influenced cuts and creases, 17-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails etc.

Skoda Kylaq: Features

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While these features are only available with the top two trim levels, the mid spec Signature variant gets a five-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital instrument panel, while the base Classic variant gets analogue instrument cluster and no infotainment system.

The Kylaq Prestige also features six-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation. Interestingly, each of the variants get unique cabin upholstery in either single or dual tone. Fabric upholstery is a standard fit for the Classic, Signature, and Signature+ models. The Prestige is all-leatherette-upholstery along with an electric sunroof.

Skoda Kylaq: Engine

Powering the Skoda Kylaq is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 113 bhp of maximum power and 178 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission on offer as well.

