HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Maruti Suzuki Shatters Production Milestone In 2024, Rolls Out 2 Million Units This Year

Maruti Suzuki becomes first-ever in India to cross 2 million production milestone

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 17 Dec 2024, 15:18 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Maruti Suzuki becomes first Indian car manufacturer to surpass two-million production milestone in a single calendar year.
Baleno
File photo: The Baleno and Ertiga are counted among the best-selling Maruti Suzuki models in the country.
Baleno
File photo: The Baleno and Ertiga are counted among the best-selling Maruti Suzuki models in the country.

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday announced it had surpassed the two million (20 lakh) production milestone in the country this year. This is the first time Maruti Suzuki has hit this milestone in a calendar year and first for any car manufacturer in the country, as per SIAM data.

Maruti Suzuki, the country's leading car maker, informed that the two millionth unit rolled out was an Ertiga MPV but that the other models that were manufactured the most in 2024 so far have been Baleno, Fronx, WagonR and Brezza. As many as 60 per cent of these models were manufactured at facilities located in Haryana while the remaining 40 per cent in Gujarat. In all, the company operates three manufacturing facilities - two in the northern Indian state and one in Gujarat's Hansalpur. Together, these facilities have the capability of rolling out 2.35 million (23.50 lakh) units each year.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.34 - 14.14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.54 - 7.33 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.49 - 9.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.61 - 14.77 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Maruti Suzuki anticipates demand for vehicles in the country to grow further and as such, is expanding its annual production capability to four million (40 lakh). A new greenfield manufacturing facility in Haryana's Kharkhoda is under construction and the first plant will have an annual capacity of 2.50 lakh units and operations will commence from 2025. In all, the facility will have an annual capacity of one million (10 lakh) units once fully functional.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 17 Dec 2024, 15:12 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Baleno Brezza WagonR

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.