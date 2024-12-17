Maruti Suzuki becomes first-ever in India to cross 2 million production milestone

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday announced it had surpassed the two million (20 lakh) production milest one in the country this year. This is the first time Maruti Suzuki has hit this milestone in a calendar year and first for any car manufacturer in the country, as per SIAM data.

Maruti Suzuki, the country's leading car maker, informed that the two millionth unit rolled out was an Ertiga MPV but that the other models that were manufactured the most in 2024 so far have been Baleno, Fronx, WagonR and Brezza. As many as 60 per cent of these models were manufactured at facilities located in Haryana while the remaining 40 per cent in Gujarat. In all, the company operates three manufacturing facilities - two in the northern Indian state and one in Gujarat's Hansalpur. Together, these facilities have the capability of rolling out 2.35 million (23.50 lakh) units each year.

Maruti Suzuki anticipates demand for vehicles in the country to grow further and as such, is expanding its annual production capability to four million (40 lakh). A new greenfield manufacturing facility in Haryana's Kharkhoda is under construction and the first plant will have an annual capacity of 2.50 lakh units and operations will commence from 2025. In all, the facility will have an annual capacity of one million (10 lakh) units once fully functional.

