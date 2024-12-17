Hyundai Creta EV to be launched on January 17 at Bharat Mobility 2025

Hyundai Motor India is gearing up to start the new year with a bang and will introduce the highly awaited Creta EV on January 17, 2024. The launch is scheduled on the first day of the Bharat Mobility Show 2025 making it the brand’s big ticket launch for the year. The new Hyundai Creta EV will enter a highly competitive space taking on some promising offerings like the Tata Curvv EV , Mahindra BE 6 (previously known as BE 6e), MG ZS EV , BYD Atto 3 , and the likes.

Hyundai Creta EV: What To Expect?

The Hyundai Creta is one of the bestsellers for the brand and the upcoming electric version will build on the compact SUV’s existing attributes. The upcoming Creta EV will stay close to the ICE (internal combustion engine) but will get different styling to give the model its own identity, much like the Creta N-Line. Expect to see a new grille, revised bumper design, and different alloy wheels.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Creta EV ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Santa Fe 2025 2199.0 cc 2199.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 27 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Tucson 2024 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Hyundai Creta EV to launch soon: Specs and features of the electric SUV explained

Hyundai Creta EV is expected to share a host of design elements with the ICE variant albeit with a few tweaks to give the model its own identity (Image: Autospy)

The cabin will get several tweaks including a new steering wheel, a drive selector, and a revised centre console. The feature upgrades are likely to include an electronic parking brake, cooled seats, an auto-hold function, a 360-degree camera, and more. Hyundai is also expected to introduce a new auto climate control function borrowed from the recently launched Alcazar facelift. Other features will include the dual screen setup for the digital console and infotainment system, while the UI could see an upgrade to give it a more EV-specific layout.

Hyundai Creta EV: Expected Specifications

There’s no word on the specifications of the Hyundai Creta EV but expect the electric SUV to get a battery pack in the vicinity of 45-50 kWh. A larger battery pack option cannot be ruled out at the moment. This should give it a range of about 400 km on a single charge. Expect power to come from a single motor mounted on the front axle, much like most of its rivals.

Also Watch: Tata Curvv EV review: Can electric power charge up compact SUV game?

The Hyundai Creta EV will step into the shoes of the Kona EV that’s no more on sale in India in the automaker’s lineup. The electric offering will be locally produced and prices should be extremely competitive. That said, Maruti Suzuki will also introduce the e Vitara electric SUV at Bharat Mobility in January, which will make for a neck-to-neck comparison between the models. Toyota could bring the recently revealed Urban Cruiser EV to the market later in the year, which is the badge-engineered version based on the e Vitara.

More details on the new Creta EV will be available next month. Make sure to watch this space for all the action from the Bharat Mobility Show 2025.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: