Jeep, Citroen join Maruti, Hyundai and others to announce price hike

US-based auto giant Jeep and French carmaker Citroen , both part of the Stellantis Group, have announced price hike of their cars and SUVs. The two carmaker has joined a long list of manufacturers in India to implement price hike on vehicles from January next year. Earlier, major carmakers like Maruti Suzuki , Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors, Mahindra , Kia , JSW MG Motor had announced similar measures from January 1, 2025.

Jeep and Citroen will implement the price hike across all vehicles available on sale in India. The US auto giant has Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee SUVs in its India portfolio. The French auto giant has C3, Basalt, Aircross, C5 Aircross models in India lineup. Citroen also sells the eC3 as its sole electric car in the market as well.

Jeep, Citroen announce price hike: Check how much you will need to pay

Both the carmakers have announced they will increase the price of the models by up to 2 per cent. Jeep and Citroen has not elaborated on which model will get the maximum price hike. The carmakers have said the price hike will depend on models and variants. The price hikes will be implemented on the ex-showroom cost of the vehicles.

While the exact price hike amount is still not clear, a 2 per cent hike could mean that the cost of the Citroen Basalt's entry level SUV will be more than ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom). The coupe SUV, which was launched earlier this year, comes at a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, Jeep's entry-level SUV Compass could see a price hike of around ₹37,000 for the most affordable variant.

Why Jeep, Citroen has announced price hike

The duo has also explained why it has decided to increase the price of their vehicles. The carmakers said the decision has been taken to pass off some of the burden of rising input costs to its customers. Shailesh Hazela, Managing Director and CEO at Stellantis India said, “While the price revision is necessitated by increasing input costs and exchange rates, we stand steadfast in our commitment to continue to be focused on providing value, high quality, and a great driving experience to its customers."

Other carmakers to announce price hike from January

Hyundai Motor was the first among the major Indian carmakers to announce price hike across its portfolio in the first week of this month. The carmaker has said that prices of its cars, including the flagship models like Creta, Venue, Exter, Verna among others will see price hike of up to ₹25,000 depending on models. Maruti Suzuki followed suit a day later by announcing a price hike on models across its Nexa and Arena brands.

Mahindra and JSW MG Motor also announced price hike on their cars on December 6. While Mahindra said it will increase the price of its SUVs like Thar Roxx, Scorpio-N and XUV700 among others by up to 3 per cent, JSW MG Motor said that it has decided to hike the prices of Hector, Gloster, COmet and Windsor EV by similar percentage.

Later, Tata Motors and Kia also joined the list by announcing price hike across all models. While Tata will increase the price of its models by up to 3 per cent depending on models, Kia will hike price of its models by up to 2 per cent.

