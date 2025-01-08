Actor Ajith Kumar spins out and crashes Porsche while racing in Dubai

South Indian actor Ajith Kumar, popularly known among fans as ‘Thala’, spun out at high speed and crashed into a track wall during a practice session. The actor, who is also a former professional racer owns a racing team called ‘Ajith Kumar Racing’. He was driving a Porsche 992 GT3 Cup car at the Dubai Autodrome track when this happened. His team reported that the actor was safe and walked away without injuries.

In the video, the actor is seen being rescued by the emergency team and walking without evident signs of injury. The practice session was being held ahead of the team's participation at the 2025 Dubai 24 Hours race. His teammates include Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod. The race is scheduled to be held from January 10th to 12th, 2025.

Ajith Kumar Dubai crash: Teammate says Ajith is safe

A team member, Fabian Duffieux also posted over social media establishing important details about the crash. He wrote, “Ajith is safe, without a scratch and that’s the most important. Today was another reminder that the journey of learning never ends. No matter the setback, our passion for racing pushes us to keep going, to keep improving, and to keep learning from every experience."

Ajith Kumar Dubai crash: Fans react

The celebrity's fans also cheered and sent wishes for him in the comments of the post. A user wrote “Long live AK sir" and another user mentioned, “At 53, his unwavering passion for racing inspires us all – no setbacks can slow him down!"

Ajith Kumar Dubai crash: Ajith's racing career

Ajith's participation in the race will mark the actor's re-entry into racing. Before this, he also competed in the 2004 Formula Asia BMW F3 Championships and raced in the 2010 Formula 2 Championship. Ajith recently tested the Ferrari 488 EVO Challenge at the Dubai Autodrome. His manager posted additional photos from the test highlighting Ajith’s preparations and his new helmet design.

