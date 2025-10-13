VinFast crosses 1 lakh sales in Vietnam within 9 months

VinFast has become the first domestic automaker to sell over 1,00,000 vehicles within the first three quarters of a year. The company achieved this feat after 11 consecutive months as the nation’s top-selling car brand, highlighting its dominance in both electric and conventional segments.

According to official figures, VinFast delivered 13,914 electric vehicles in September 2025. Taking its cumulative sales from January to September to 1,03,884 units, the highest ever recorded in Vietnam’s automotive history.

Which models drove VinFast’s record?

Leading the charge was the VinFast VF 3, often referred to as “the national electric car". It sold 31,386 units in the first nine months, including 2,682 units in September alone.

Other key contributors included:

VF 5: 30,956 units (Jan–Sep), including 3,847 in September.

Herio Green (fleet variant of VF 5): 8,604 cumulative units, 2,173 in September.

VF 6: 14,425 units total, 1,933 in September.

VF 7: 5,877 units total, 778 in September.

Limo Green MPV: 2,120 units delivered in September, becoming a segment leader among ride-hailing and premium transport vehicles.

Model Cumulative Sales (Jan–Sep 2025) September 2025 Sales VF 3 31,386 2,682 VF 5 30,956 3,847 Herio Green 8,604 2,173 VF 6 14,425 1,933 VF 7 5,877 778 Limo Green — 2,120

With three months left in 2025, VinFast is expected to close the year with even higher sales. Commenting on the achievement, Duong Thi Thu Trang, Global Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing, said, “Behind the figure of more than 100,000 vehicles are millions of acts of trust and support from our customers. We are deeply grateful for their confidence and remain committed to delivering ever greater value, thereby accelerating Vietnam’s green transition."

Why important for Vietnam’s auto industry?

VinFast’s milestone marks the first time a Vietnamese automaker has outperformed global brands, both electric and petrol-powered, for nearly a year straight. This achievement underscores a broader trend: electric mobility is becoming mainstream in Vietnam.

What does it mean for India?

VinFast’s success story offers a valuable reference for India’s evolving EV landscape. Much like Vietnam, India’s car market has been dominated by traditional fuel-powered models, but the rapid rise of VinFast shows how government backing, local manufacturing, and affordable small EVs can transform consumer adoption.

If replicated in India, such a strategy could help accelerate EV penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Compact and accessible models like the VF 3 mirror what Indian automakers are trying to achieve with entry-level EVs such as the Tata Punch EV and Citroën eC3.

Moreover, VinFast’s achievement highlights the growing regional potential of Southeast Asia as an EV hub, opening up future possibilities for cross-market collaborations or exports to India once trade and production networks expand.

