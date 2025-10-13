HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Vinfast Crosses 1 Lakh Sales In Vietnam Within 9 Months

VinFast crosses 1 lakh sales in Vietnam within 9 months

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 13 Oct 2025, 13:58 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • VinFast became Vietnam’s first automaker to sell over 1,00,000 vehicles in nine months, setting an example for India’s emerging EV market in affordability and adoption.

VInFast VF6
VInFast has also started building its presence in the Indian market starting with models like the VF6 and VF7.
VInFast VF6
VInFast has also started building its presence in the Indian market starting with models like the VF6 and VF7.
View Personalised Offers on
VinFast VF6 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

VinFast has become the first domestic automaker to sell over 1,00,000 vehicles within the first three quarters of a year. The company achieved this feat after 11 consecutive months as the nation’s top-selling car brand, highlighting its dominance in both electric and conventional segments.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

According to official figures, VinFast delivered 13,914 electric vehicles in September 2025. Taking its cumulative sales from January to September to 1,03,884 units, the highest ever recorded in Vietnam’s automotive history.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf6 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF6
BatteryCapacity Icon59.6 kwh Range Icon468 km
₹ 16.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹ 20.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kWh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
BatteryCapacity Icon61 kWh Range Icon500 km
₹ 17 - 26 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also watch: Decoding VinFast’s plans for India | VF3 Coming Soon

Which models drove VinFast’s record?

Leading the charge was the VinFast VF 3, often referred to as “the national electric car". It sold 31,386 units in the first nine months, including 2,682 units in September alone.

Other key contributors included:

  • VF 5: 30,956 units (Jan–Sep), including 3,847 in September.
  • Herio Green (fleet variant of VF 5): 8,604 cumulative units, 2,173 in September.
  • VF 6: 14,425 units total, 1,933 in September.
  • VF 7: 5,877 units total, 778 in September.
  • Limo Green MPV: 2,120 units delivered in September, becoming a segment leader among ride-hailing and premium transport vehicles.

ModelCumulative Sales (Jan–Sep 2025)September 2025 Sales
VF 331,3862,682
VF 530,9563,847
Herio Green8,6042,173
VF 614,4251,933
VF 75,877778
Limo Green2,120

With three months left in 2025, VinFast is expected to close the year with even higher sales. Commenting on the achievement, Duong Thi Thu Trang, Global Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing, said, “Behind the figure of more than 100,000 vehicles are millions of acts of trust and support from our customers. We are deeply grateful for their confidence and remain committed to delivering ever greater value, thereby accelerating Vietnam’s green transition."

Why important for Vietnam’s auto industry?

VinFast’s milestone marks the first time a Vietnamese automaker has outperformed global brands, both electric and petrol-powered, for nearly a year straight. This achievement underscores a broader trend: electric mobility is becoming mainstream in Vietnam.

What does it mean for India?

VinFast’s success story offers a valuable reference for India’s evolving EV landscape. Much like Vietnam, India’s car market has been dominated by traditional fuel-powered models, but the rapid rise of VinFast shows how government backing, local manufacturing, and affordable small EVs can transform consumer adoption.

If replicated in India, such a strategy could help accelerate EV penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Compact and accessible models like the VF 3 mirror what Indian automakers are trying to achieve with entry-level EVs such as the Tata Punch EV and Citroën eC3.

Moreover, VinFast’s achievement highlights the growing regional potential of Southeast Asia as an EV hub, opening up future possibilities for cross-market collaborations or exports to India once trade and production networks expand.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2025, 13:58 pm IST
TAGS: vinfast vf6 vf7 vinfast vf6 vinfast vf7 electric vehicles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.