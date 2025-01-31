Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet launched at 2.99 lakh, bookings open now

Ultraviolette F77 Super Street has been launched in the Indian market. The standard variant is priced at ₹2.99 lakh whereas the Recon variant costs ₹3.99 lakh. Both prices are introductory and ex-showroom. Bookings for the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet start on 1st February and deliveries will begin from March 2025.

What is new with the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet?

Ultraviolette spent eight months developing the SuperStreet version of the F77. It was developed after the feedback that the company received. Where the F77 uses clip-on handlebars, the SuperStreet uses a single-piece handlebar. This means that the upper triple tree is new and there are now risers as well. What this has done is change the riding ergonomics significantly. The Rider now sits with an upright posture with a lot less strain on the shoulders and the wrists.

The clip on handlebars are replaced with a single-piece handlebar.

What is the Performance Pack for the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet?

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet gets comes with a Performance Pack as standard for now. The pack adds such as 10-levels of Regenerative Braking with Dynamic Regen and advanced 3-level Traction Control.

What is Violette AI with the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet?

Violette AI combines several features that can be operated through the mobile application that the F77 SuperStreet comes with. There is Movement, Fall and Towing Alerts, Remote Lockdown, Crash Alert, Daily Ride Stats, and an Anti-Collision Warning System.

What are the colour options of the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet?

The F77 SuperStreet is available in four colour options to choose from- Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow, Stellar White and Cosmic Black.

What are the accessories available with the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet?

Ultraviolette offers Aero Discs, Tank Grips, Lever Guards, TPMS, Puncture Kit, Screen Guard, Top Box, Soft Panniers, Hard Panniers, and a Type 2 Charging Interface as well.

What are the battery and claimed range of the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet?

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet shares its motor and battery pack with the F77. So, the standard variant has a battery capacity of 7.1 kWh with an IDC claimed range of 211 km. On the other hand, the Recon has a battery pack of 10.3 kWh with a claimed range of 323 km.

What is the top speed of the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet?

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet has a top speed of 155 kmph.

What are the specifications of the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet?

The standard variant produces 36 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 90 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds and 0-100 kmph comes up in 7.8 seconds. The Recon variant produces 40 bhp and 100 Nm. 0-60 kmph comes up in 2.8 seconds while 100 kmph mark takes 7.7 seconds. Ultraviolette offers three riding modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic.

