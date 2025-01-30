Ultraviolette's new electric motorcycle design patent filed, is based on Concept X

Ultraviolette has filed a new design patent for an electric motorcycle that is based on the Concept X which was showcased at the EICMA 2024. In the image, the motorcycle is visible from the top. As of now, the launch timeline of the motorcycle is not known. There is a possibility that we see the production version of the motorcycle by the end of 2024.

In the image, we can see that the motorcycle is equipped with a flat handlebar instead of clip-ons that do duty on the F77. The new handlebar should help the rider with a more upright riding position that should be more comfortable than the committed position of the F77. There are also knuckle guards installed and there is also a new beak-like mudguard. Moreover, the grab rail for the pillion is also new. The design patent confirms that the motorcycle will be a naked one and will follow the aeronautics-inspired design language.

The new motorcycle gets a flat handlebar instead of a clip on unit to provide a better riding stance.

The underpinnings of the new motorcycle will be shared with the F77. So, the frame would be the same that would be suspended by upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. There would be disc brakes at both ends along with dual-channel anti-lock braking system. The battery pack would still be fixed and would be seated where the engine sits on an internal-combustion engine powered by a motorcycle. The wheel sizes are not yet confirmed but they could be 17-inch units with the design language that we have seen on the F77. The wheels would be wrapped in tubeless tyres.

Another thing that is visible in the patent image is the digital cluster that would support Bluetooth connectivity through mobile application. The screen would show all the vital information to the rider. It is expected that other features such as traction control, regeneration levels and riding modes would also be shared with the F77.

Ultraviolette UVLYNC launched

Bangalore-based electric two-wheeler startup Ultraviolette has introduced the UVLYNC, a charging connector designed to enable the charging of electric two-wheelers with any AC electric car charger. Priced at ₹2,999, the UVLYNC serves as a practical solution for electric two-wheeler users, granting them access to the charging infrastructure typically reserved for electric four-wheelers. This device is compatible with all electric two-wheelers, including Ultraviolette’s F77 electric motorcycle.

