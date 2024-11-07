EICMA 2024: Ultraviolette Concept X revealed, previews electric sports tourer

Ultraviolette Automotive has revealed the new Concept X motorcycle at EICMA 2024, a previewing an electric sports tourer. The Ultraviolette Concept X appears to be built on the same platform as the F77 but gets a host of changes to make it more capable of taking on rough roads. The new Concept X is one of the three showcases by the Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle maker at EICMA this year. The brand is also showcasing the F99 Racing Platform and has launched the new F77 Mach 2 in Europe at the annual motorcycle show.

The Ultraviolette Concept X appears to be built on the same platform as the F77 but gets a host of changes to make it more capable of taking on rough

Ultraviolette Concept X: What Is It?

The new Ultraviolette Concept X blends form and function, the company says. The adventure bike concept gets plenty of changes including a more upright and comfortable riding position, a single-piece handlebar, a tall fender, a revised rake, tank extensions and an exposed battery pack with a crash protector. The battery is protected by a belly guard, while there’s a new single-piece seat instead of the split seats seen on the F77 Mach 2. The concept also comes with a revised tail section and is equipped with panniers.

Also Read : Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 e-bike receives UNECE certification for global sales

The Ultraviolette Concept X gets a revised riding position and panniers among other changes

Other notable changes on the new Ultraviolette Concept X include gold-finished USD front forks, a taller front mudguard beak, and a monoshock at the rear. The concept rides on 17-inch alloy wheels on either end with road-biased tyres.

Ultraviolette Concept X Specifications

Ultraviolette has not revealed the specifications of the Concept X but we won’t be surprised it carries the same underpinnings as the F77 Mach 2. The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is powered by a mid-drive motor that develops 40 bhp and 100 Nm of peak torque. The bike packs a 10.3 kWh battery pack on the top Recon variant with 323 km (IDC) of range on a single charge. The bike tips the scales at 197 kg (kerb).

Speaking about the showcases at EICMA 2024, Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette, said, “Ultraviolette is on a journey to create an extensive lineup of electric vehicles that cater to a global audience. The F77 MACH 2, F99 Racing Platform, and Concept X are all part of our vision to build an electric future that offers riders more choices that harmoniously bring together performance and design. Today’s showcase at EICMA is yet another statement of our commitment to constantly innovate and disrupt the status quo."

Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO of Ultraviolette, emphasized the company’s broader vision: “The launch of the F77 Mach 2 in Europe is a major milestone, but it’s just the beginning. At Ultraviolette, we’re not just focused on developing one product. We are building an entire ecosystem of electric vehicles that cater to different purposes—from urban mobility to racing. EICMA is the perfect stage to showcase our commitment to leading the charge in electric mobility, with many more innovations to come."

Watch: Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 review: Is it better than its predecessor?

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In Europe

In related news, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 went on sale in Europe priced at 9,990 Euros (approx. ₹9.05 lakh). In contrast, the electric performance motorcycle is priced between ₹2.99 lakh and ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The company plans to aggressively expand its presence across Europe and will initially set up shop in Turkey, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The next two years will see UV expand its presence to more parts of Europe, North America, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: