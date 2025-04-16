Ultraviolette announces foray into UK, Netherlands & Luxembourg with F77 Mach 2

Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive is going global and the electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced its foray into the UK and and the Benelux region, comprising Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The company has launched the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 performance electric motorcycle in the market at an introductory on-road price of 8,499 Pounds. The introductory price will remain valid on pre-bookings made before June 3, 2025, post which the price will increase to 9,399 Pounds.

Ultraviolette F77 launched in the UK

Ultraviolette has partnered with MotoMondo, as the official importer and distributor for the United Kingdom and the Benelux region. The company plans to leverage MotoMondo’s expertise in representing premium motorcycle brands and its understanding of regional markets.

Speaking about the foray, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette, said, “We are thrilled to partner with MotoMondo to bring the Ultraviolette experience to the United Kingdom and Benelux region. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our global journey as we expand the Ultraviolette brand beyond India into some of the world's most mature and discerning motorcycling markets. MotoMondo’s proven expertise in establishing and growing premium motorcycle brands across Europe makes them the perfect partner to represent Ultraviolette in these key regions. Their deep understanding of the market, combined with a passion for innovation and motorcycling culture, ensures that the Ultraviolette ecosystem-from product experience to aftersales support - will be world-class from day one. This is just the beginning, and we’re incredibly excited about the road ahead."

Jan Ykema, Managing Director of MotoMondo, said, “We are proud to bring Ultraviolette, the most advanced electric motorcycle brand of the world, to the United Kingdom and Benelux region. Their technology is unprecedented, and we have only just seen the beginning! Ultraviolette will disrupt the current motorcycle market by offering a real alternative for all combustion engines."

