TVS iQube gets special year-end benefits. Free scooter, extended warranty, & more

TVS Motor Company has rolled out the Midnight Carnival for the iQube bringing special offers on the electric scooter. Celebrating over 4.50 lakh units sold since launch, the TVS iQube will be available with a host of benefits and discounts during the 10 days starting from December 12, 12:00 am, and going up to December 22, 2024, until 11.59 pm. The offers range from 100 per cent cashback to freebies and more.

Celebrating over 4.50 lakh units sold since launch, the TVS iQube will be available with a host of benefits and discounts during the 10 days starting

TVS iQube Midnight Carnival: What's on offer?

The TVS iQube Midnight Carnival will essentially award one free electric scooter each day to customers if purchased during the 10-day campaign period. The e-scooter will be available via the brand’s official website and dealerships. Moreover, select dealerships will remain open until midnight throughout the campaign.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes UPCOMING TVS Fiero 125 125 cc 125 cc 67.0 kmpl 67.0 kmpl ₹80,000 Alert Me When Launched TVS Apache RTR 180 177.4 cc 177.4 cc 45 kmpl 45 kmpl ₹ 1.32 Lakhs Compare TVS NTORQ 125 124.8 cc 124.8 cc 47 kmpl 47 kmpl ₹86,841 Compare View Offers TVS Ronin 225.9 cc 225.9 cc 42.95 kmpl 42.95 kmpl ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING TVS Creon 80 km 80 km ₹ 1.20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Bajaj Pulsar 125 124.4 cc 124.4 cc 51.46 kmpl 51.46 kmpl ₹81,843 Compare View Offers

Also Read : TVS Apache RTX 300 spotted ahead of launch, could launch in 2025

Other customers booking the iQube will be eligible for assured benefits up to ₹30,000 including the free extended warranty of 5 years/70,000 km on the iQube 3.4 kWh and 5 years/50,000 km on the iQube 2.2 kWh variants. The Midnight Carnival offers are available over and above the existing offers available at dealerships for the month.

TVS iQube Batter & Range

The TVS iQube is available in multiple variants powered by different battery packs. The iQube range currently starts from ₹89,999, going up to ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available with 2.2 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 5.1 kWh battery packs available on standard, S, and ST trims respectively. The range also varies on each of the versions starting from a claimed 75 km (2.2 kWh) to 150 km (5.1 kWh). The top speed remains the same at 78 kmph.

The iQube competes against the Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Air, Ampere Nexus, Bajaj Chetak and the like in the segment. Notably, the Chetak is all set to get a new-gen version on December 20, 2024, which will bring significant updates to the e-scooter tightening the competition in the electric scooter segment.

However, the lower trims will face heat from the Honda Activa e: starting next year, which should come with a much lower price tag given the swappable battery setup. That said, the Activa e: will take some time to scale up on the sales front with the need for battery swapping stations pan India.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: