Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tvs Iqube Gets Special Year End Benefits. Free Scooter, Extended Warranty, & More

TVS iQube gets special year-end benefits. Free scooter, extended warranty, & more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Dec 2024, 14:21 PM
TVS Motor Company has rolled out the Midnight Carnival for the iQube bringing special offers on the electric scooter. Celebrating over 4.50 lakh units sold since launch, the TVS iQube will be available with a host of benefits and discounts during the 10 days starting from December 12, 12:00 am, and going up to December 22, 2024, until 11.59 pm. The offers range from 100 per cent cashback to freebies and more.

TVS iQube Midnight Carnival: What's on offer?

The TVS iQube Midnight Carnival will essentially award one free electric scooter each day to customers if purchased during the 10-day campaign period. The e-scooter will be available via the brand’s official website and dealerships. Moreover, select dealerships will remain open until midnight throughout the campaign.

Also Read : TVS Apache RTX 300 spotted ahead of launch, could launch in 2025

Other customers booking the iQube will be eligible for assured benefits up to 30,000 including the free extended warranty of 5 years/70,000 km on the iQube 3.4 kWh and 5 years/50,000 km on the iQube 2.2 kWh variants. The Midnight Carnival offers are available over and above the existing offers available at dealerships for the month.

TVS iQube Batter & Range

The TVS iQube is available in multiple variants powered by different battery packs. The iQube range currently starts from 89,999, going up to 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available with 2.2 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 5.1 kWh battery packs available on standard, S, and ST trims respectively. The range also varies on each of the versions starting from a claimed 75 km (2.2 kWh) to 150 km (5.1 kWh). The top speed remains the same at 78 kmph.

The iQube competes against the Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Air, Ampere Nexus, Bajaj Chetak and the like in the segment. Notably, the Chetak is all set to get a new-gen version on December 20, 2024, which will bring significant updates to the e-scooter tightening the competition in the electric scooter segment.

However, the lower trims will face heat from the Honda Activa e: starting next year, which should come with a much lower price tag given the swappable battery setup. That said, the Activa e: will take some time to scale up on the sales front with the need for battery swapping stations pan India.

First Published Date: 12 Dec 2024, 14:21 PM IST
TAGS: TVS iQube TVS iQube TVS Motor Company

