TVS Apache RTX 300 spotted ahead of launch, could launch in 2025

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Dec 2024, 13:32 PM
  • TVS Apache RTX 300 will not share its engine with the Apache RTR 310. Instead, it will use the new RTX D4 engine.
TVS Apache RTX 300 will use the new RTX D4 engine that made its debut at the MotoSoul (Instagram/ domi_raptor)
TVS Apache RTX 300 will use the new RTX D4 engine that made its debut at the MotoSoul

The upcoming TVS 300cc adventure motorcycle has been caught undergoing testing in India. It is speculated that the new ADV may be named the TVS Apache RTX 300. The bike was heavily camouflaged to conceal its features so not a lot of details about the motorcycle are known as of now. It can be expected that TVS Motor Company will finally launch its first adventure tourer next year.

First-up, the adventure tourer was equipped with a new set of alloy wheels which hints that the motorcycle will be road-biased instead of an all-out off-roader. It seems like the front rim will measure 19-inch while the rear one will be a 17-inch unit. However, there is a possibility that TVS might launch the off-road version in the future which gets a 21-inch front and a 17-inch rear with spoked wheels.

The motorcycle will be underpinned by a trellis frame with a new sub frame that will be suspended by upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The suspension travel should be more than any other motorcycle that TVS is currently offering. The motorcycle gets all LED lighting, a new exhaust design and there was also a crash guard on which auxiliary lights were mounted. TVS will offer disc brakes at both ends along with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system but as of now, it is not known whether it would be switchable or not. There is also a split seat setup on offer along with a top rack mounted behind the pillion seat. So, it seems like TVS is also working on developing genuine touring accessories for the motorcycle as well.

(Read more: 2025 TVS Ronin to launch soon: What has changed?)

We do know that the new adventure tourer from TVS will use the new engine that recently debuted at MotoSoul. The new engine is called RTX D4. It is a 299cc, single-cylinder unit that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 35 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox. There is also ride-by-wire on offer so it is capable of offering riding modes and there is a possibility that there would also be traction control on offer.

First Published Date: 12 Dec 2024, 12:55 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company Adventure tourers Apache RTX

