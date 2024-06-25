HT Auto
Tesla Recalls Thousands Of Cybertrucks In Us. Here Is Why

Tesla recalls thousands of Cybertrucks in US. Here is why

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jun 2024, 16:35 PM
This is the fourth time that the US-based EV maker Tesla had to recall the Cybertruck electric pickup since its launch as one of its flagship and futu
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla is recalling its Cybertruck electric pickup vehicle for the fourth time in the US. Nearly 12,000 Cybertruck models have been recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (AP)
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla is recalling its Cybertruck electric pickup vehicle for the fourth time in the US. Nearly 12,000 Cybertruck models have been recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

World's largest electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is facing yet another hurdle with its flagship model Cybertruck pickup. In the latest development, the EV maker has now recalled nearly 12,000 units of the futuristic electric car that has garnered enormous attention globally due to its unique design. This is the fourth time that Tesla has to recall the Cybertruck after it went into production nearly four years after it was first unveiled in late 2019.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the vehicle safety watchdog of United States, Tesla has been asked to recall 11,688 units of the Cybertruck electric pickup. This time the recall was initiated due to the faulty windshield wiper which has been at the centre of its criticism. According to reports, the large windshield wiper can potentially reduce visibility and increase the risk of a road accident. The NHTSA report said, “Excessive electrical current can cause the front windshield wiper motor controller to fail."

Tesla had to initiate the recall of the Cybertruck due to one more reason. The NHTSA said that a trim in the trunk bed of the electric vehicle has probably been attached improperly. The agency feels it could become loose and create hazard for vehicles behind.

Also Read : Tesla Cybertruck joins Dubai Police's patrol fleet

Tesla Cybertruck windshield wiper: What is the fuss about?

The Tesla Cybertruck comes equipped with the biggest wiper put on any consumer vehicle in the world. Such a long wiper on the Tesla Cybertruck's windshield compensates for the design of the EV, as the styling language aims to have a straight line from the front end all the way to the apex of the roof. This design philosophy results in nowhere to hide the wipers between the hood and the huge windshield. The automaker opted for a single giant exposed wiper with a vertical resting position for aerodynamic reasons, but this strategy leaves the wiper wide open.

Also Read : Most powerful Audi SUV - Say hello to the monster RS Q8 Performance

Earlier, Tesla was asked to recall nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks in April this year. The safety watchdog had asked Tesla to fix an accelerator pedal pad that could come loose. Between January and April this year, Tesla had to male three recalls of the Cybertruck which affected around 24 lakh electric vehicles.

Tesla is expected to start mass production of the Cybertruck early next year. The EV maker has started delivery of the electric vehicle in limited numbers from this year. However, the recent recall will be a setback for the EV maker as it plans to ramp up production. Tesla has not yet disclosed the number of Cybertrucks it has delivered to its customers so far. The delivery of the EV began in November last year.

First Published Date: 25 Jun 2024, 16:35 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Cybertruck Electric vehicle Electric car EV

