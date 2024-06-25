Tesla recalls thousands of Cybertrucks in US. Here is why

World's largest electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is facing yet another hurdle with its flagship model Cybertruck pickup. In the latest development, the EV maker has now recalled nearly 12,000 units of the futuristic electric car that has garnered enormous attention globally due to its unique design. This is the fourth time that Tesla has to recall the Cybertruck after it went into production nearly four years after it was first unveiled in late 2019.

This is the fourth time that the US-based EV maker Tesla had to recall the Cybertruck electric pickup since its launch as one of its flagship and futu

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the vehicle safety watchdog of United States, Tesla has been asked to recall 11,688 units of the Cybertruck electric pickup. This time the recall was initiated due to the faulty windshield wiper which has been at the centre of its criticism. According to reports, the large windshield wiper can potentially reduce visibility and increase the risk of a road accident. The NHTSA report said, “Excessive electrical current can cause the front windshield wiper motor controller to fail."

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tesla Model S 100 kWh 100 kWh 570 km 570 km ₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr View Details Lexus ES 2487.0 cc 2487.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW i4 83.9 kWh 83.9 kWh 590 Km 590 Km ₹ 69.90 - 77.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.7 77 kWh 77 kWh 621 Km 621 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 82kWh 82kWh 555 km 555 km ₹ 40 Lakhs View Details Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Tesla had to initiate the recall of the Cybertruck due to one more reason. The NHTSA said that a trim in the trunk bed of the electric vehicle has probably been attached improperly. The agency feels it could become loose and create hazard for vehicles behind.

Also Read : Tesla Cybertruck joins Dubai Police's patrol fleet

Tesla Cybertruck windshield wiper: What is the fuss about?

The Tesla Cybertruck comes equipped with the biggest wiper put on any consumer vehicle in the world. Such a long wiper on the Tesla Cybertruck's windshield compensates for the design of the EV, as the styling language aims to have a straight line from the front end all the way to the apex of the roof. This design philosophy results in nowhere to hide the wipers between the hood and the huge windshield. The automaker opted for a single giant exposed wiper with a vertical resting position for aerodynamic reasons, but this strategy leaves the wiper wide open.

Also Read : Most powerful Audi SUV - Say hello to the monster RS Q8 Performance

Earlier, Tesla was asked to recall nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks in April this year. The safety watchdog had asked Tesla to fix an accelerator pedal pad that could come loose. Between January and April this year, Tesla had to male three recalls of the Cybertruck which affected around 24 lakh electric vehicles.

Tesla is expected to start mass production of the Cybertruck early next year. The EV maker has started delivery of the electric vehicle in limited numbers from this year. However, the recent recall will be a setback for the EV maker as it plans to ramp up production. Tesla has not yet disclosed the number of Cybertrucks it has delivered to its customers so far. The delivery of the EV began in November last year.

First Published Date: