Tesla Cybertruck joins Dubai Police's patrol fleet

The Dubai Police has recently added a Tesla Cybertruck to their luxury patrol fleet. While the Cybertruck was teased in green and white overalls all the way back in 2019, the Dubai Police on Sunday shared a picture of the electric pick-up truck in its police livery accompanied by the fleet’s Mercedes-AMG G63 and Mercedes-Benz G 500 4x4. Built since 2013, the Tesla Cybertruck is a battery-electric medium duty vehicle that can carry or tow significantly large payloads

The Dubai Police General Command has added the Tesla Cybertruck, the modern electric car with a futuristic design, to its tourist police luxury patrol fleet. pic.twitter.com/eubpvfjVbA — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) June 16, 2024

The Cybertruck boasts nearly 5,000 kg of towing capacity with around 550 km of driving range. Tesla offers the Cybertruck in three variants: the Cyberbeast, All-Wheel-Drive, and Rear-Wheel-Drive. The Cyberbeast variant can complete a 0-100 kmph sprint in 2.6 seconds and tops out at 209 kmph. It produces an output of 845 bhp and almost 14,000 Nm of torque that ensures the car’s towing capacity. The AWD variant comes with a dip in performance that limits it to 600 bhp but it gains the maximum 550 km of driving range, while retaining maximum towing capacity. The RWD version is limited to 400 km of driving range with 3,400 kg of towing capacity and is expected to be available in 2025.

The Cybertruck concept was unveiled in 2019, and since then, Tesla has maintained its radical but minimalist style. It looks like something out of a science fiction novel with sharp angular bodywork and clear grey panels that mirror the car’s surroundings. The Cybertruck features a six-foot-long bed in the rear that comes with a motorised cover and integrated 120V and 240V outlets. Tesla advertises the truck with the idea that it can light up a house with 11.5 kW of power supply during grid outages. The Cybertruck is, however, far from the Dubai Police’s most radical purchase.

The Tesla Cybertruck provides 845 bhp and almost 14000 Nm of torque and comes with a spacious cargo bed that can carry a payload of upto 1133 kg

The Dubai Police is famous for its dual identity of being law enforcers as well as luxury car collectors. Home to the world’s ultra-rich, Dubai’s streets are never void of expensive supercars that are worth more than their weight in gold. In a city where spotting such cars are at times considered more common than taxicabs, it is no surprise that the city’s police force would feel the need to curate a fleet of supercars to play catch with speeding criminals.

Law enforcement, however, isn’t the primary reason behind the Dubai Police’s supercar fleet. The whole point of the fleet from the start was to serve as a mobile tourist attraction. Authorities themselves have stated that these cars will not be used for catching criminals in hot pursuit but rather for patrolling tourist spots around the city, such as the Dubai Mall or around the Burj Khalifa. The fleet additionally serves as PR for the numerous car expos that the city loves to host such as the Dubai International Motor Show.

Here are some of the other cars within the Dubai Police fleet:

Ghiath Smart Patrol

The Ghiath Smart Patrol SUV made by UAE-based W Motors is an advanced security vehicle and comes with both internal and external surveillance systems, GPS trackers, facial recognition, and more.

The Dubai Police has a fleet of Ghiath Smart Patrol cars made by W Motors. The manufacturer is known for its extremely capable vehicles that are made for army and police personnel. While the body resembles a Nissan Patrol, the Ghiath police SUV comes with a 360-degree periscope camera, eight exterior surveillance cameras with integrated facial and license recognition softwares. The car features an on-board computer that is connected to the Dubai Police’s command centre and can show the location of all incidents within the vicinity of the vehicle. Honqs

Lamborghini Aventador (2013)

This Lamborghini Aventador was the first luxury supercar within the fleet of the Dubai Police and was recently replaced by an electric SUV (Dubai Police)

The 12-cylinder Italian bull was the first car adopted by the Dubai Police in 2013. Being one of the most popular supercars of the time, it was an obvious choice for an upcoming police fleet that needed fast cars to turn heads. The Aventador LP 700-4 came with a 6.5-litre V12 engine that was capable of producing 700 bhp. It would run a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 2.9 seconds, topping out at 350 kmph. This car was replaced with the Honqsi E-HS9 electric SUV in 2022 due to its growing age.

Mclaren Artura (2024)

The Mclaren Artura is one of the latest additions to the Dubai Police luxury patrol fleet and boasts a hybrid V6 that produces 671 bhp (Twitter/@DubaiPoliceHQ)

This twin-turbo V6 hybrid is one of the more recent additions to the luxury fleet’s lineup, having been inducted in February this year. While the V6 on its own provides 577 bhp and 584 Nm of torque, the combined output of the engine and the electric motor comes to 671 bhp. With a top speed of 330 kmph, the Mclaren Artura can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.

