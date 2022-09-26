HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News End Of The Road For Iconic Lamborghini Aventador V12 As Last Unit Rolls Out

End of the road for iconic Lamborghini Aventador V12 as last unit rolls out

The Aventador super sports car was first unveiled in 2011 at the Geneva Motor Show as the Aventador LP 700-4 with the icnonic V12 engine at its heart. Since then, Lamborghini has sold more Aventadors than all the previous V12 models.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Sep 2022, 15:38 PM
Lamborghini rolled out the last of the iconic super sports car Aventador. The final unit was the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster in a special light blue colour. It is the last, pure, naturally-aspirated V12 sports car manufactured by Lamborghini.
Italian carmaker Lamborghini has rolled out the last unit of the Aventador V12 super sports car. The supercar manufacturer announced the end of an era with the last unit, an Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster painted in a special light blue colour for the Swiss market. With this unit, Lamborghini has officially stopped using the iconic 6.5 litre engine with 12 cylinders in its cars forever. Lamborghini recently launched this super sports car in India at around 9 crore, and has already found at least two buyers.

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 was first showcased at the Geneva Motor Show in 2011. It has been one of the most successful models for the Italian carmaker in the last decade. Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, had said during its launch 11 years ago, “The Aventador is a jump of two generations in terms of design and technology, with an exceptional package of unique, innovative technologies and performance that is simply overwhelming."

Besides its striking looks, what made the Aventador Ultimae Roadster the ultimate choice for race enthusiasts is the engine under its hood. The 6.5-litre unit with 12 cylinders has been one of the most iconic engines from the carmaker, which will finally be put to rest. It could churn out 700 hp of maximum power at 8,250 rpm and 690 Nm of peak torque. The Aventador Ultimae Roadster boast of a sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and comes with a top speed of over 350 kmph. It is one of the quickest and fastest naturally aspirated cars ever.

Aventador also had as many as eight variants sold since it was first launched. Lamborghini said that since 2011, the Aventador V12 has found 11,465 homes around the world. “The Lamborghini Aventador was a game-changer at its launch, and the flagship Lamborghini model for 11 years of production. The V12 engine has been part of Lamborghini’s heritage since the company’s earliest days; the beating heart of models from Miura to Diablo, Countach to Murciélago," said Winkelmann.

Overall, Lamborghini has sold more Aventadors than all other V12 models put together. In 2020, the carmaker delivered its 10,000th Aventador. The new Aventador Ultimae Roadster, which is the last iteration of the iconic V12 supercar from the Italian marquee, was limited to just 250 units globally.

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2022, 15:38 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Aventador Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster
