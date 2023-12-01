Cybertruck, the coolest Tesla EV ever, officially launched for the world

The wait for Cybertruck has been four years in the making. But the first-ever all-electric Tesla pick-up truck is now officially out in the US with around 50 units being delivered in the first batch
The Cybertruck was officially launched by CEO Elon Musk. Pricing starts at $60,990 and goes up to $99,990. This is significantly higher than expected prices, by around 50 per cent
But here is a Tesla that claims to be like no other - the company claims Cybertruck can accelerate quicker than a Porsche 911 while towing a Porsche 911
The Cybetruck measures well over 5,600 mm and is around 2,400 mm in width. It has a total power output of 845 hp but is nimble enough to go from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds
Offered in both single and dual-motor set up, the Cybertruck has a range of anywhere between 550 kms and 720 kms, depending on the version selected
And yes, it is also bulletproof. Tesla claims that Cybertruck offers a slew of cutting-edge performance and safety features while also supporting quick charge function
Tesla is now looking to deliver around 10,000 units through the course of December while also eyeing 1.25 lakh deliveries of Cybertruck in all of 2024