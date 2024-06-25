Most powerful Audi SUV: Say hello to the monster RS Q8 Performance

If you are an ardent fan of Audi and money is no limitation, why won't you drive an Audi RS Q8 Performance? The most-powerful non-electric Audi SUV, the RS Q8 Performance is an SUV that truly believes it is a sportscar. And for any doubters casting aspersions, the numbers come together as a solid counter.

The Audi RS Q8 Performance is powered by a four-litre twin-turbo petrol V8 engine that helps it put out 631 bhp which means it offers 39 bhp more than even the massively capable Audi RS Q8 (592 bhp) and a shade better than the 621 bhp produced by the Audi RS6 Avant Performance estate. The RS Q8 Performance goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds.

But if sprinting alone does not pump up the adrenaline to peak levels, the RS Q8 Performance also gets a lighter exhaust system when compared to what is on the RS Q8 which too has now been updated. This means there is that scrumptious exhaust note that is an enthusiast's delight even if a nightmare for neigbours.

The Audi RS Q8 Performance is seen here in a new Red Chilli Metallic body shade.

The journey of the Audi Q8

The Audi RS Q8 comes on the heels of the flagship Audi Q8 SUV and the RS Q8 Performance is an even more capable version of the model. But there is really not much that differentiates the RS Q8 and the RS Q8 Performance, in terms of exterior styling. An updated honeycomb grille, reworked front and rear bumpers, customisable OLED lights at the back, massive rear diffusers and 22-inch wheels with an all-new matte gold colour for the alloys. The RS Q8 Performance can also be had with 23-inch alloy wheels as an optional extra.

On the inside, the RS Q8 Performance has its 12.3-inch instrument cluster sporting an updated interface while there is also a dual-screen setup in the middle for infotainment and controlling the air-conditioning.

Both the Audi RS Q8 and the RS Q8 Performance have been launched in Germany at starting prices of 141,900 euros for the former and 155,700 euros (approximately ₹1.27 crore and ₹1.40 crore). The SUVs will also make way to select markets elsewhere in Europe, including the UK. But will it make way to Indian shores as well? Keep watching this space.

