Tata Tiago EV hits 10,000 sales milestone within 4 months of launch

Tata Motors has announced that they have delivered 10,000 Tiago EVs to customers. It took just four months for the manufacturer to achieve this milestone. The Tiago EV was also the ‘Fastest Booked EV in India’, receiving 10,000 bookings in just 24 hours and 20,000 bookings by December 2022. The Tiago EV starts at 8.69 lakh whereas the larger battery pack versions start at 10.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 May 2023, 16:41 PM
Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.
Commenting on this remarkable journey, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Tiago.ev since its launch has been creating milestones. From becoming the ‘Fastest Booked EV in India’ to becoming the fastest EV in India to achieve the 10K delivery mark, this electric hatch has left no stones unturned. The Tiago.ev was launched with an aim to democratize the EV experience. It was a result of our ambition to fast forward the ongoing evolution towards the future of mobility by introducing a car that would encourage rapid adoption of EVs. And, we are so happy to see our vision realise as 10K families said yes to Go. ev with the Tiago.ev. The trust in our offering is evident from the healthy demand the product witnesses, especially amongst young, career starting customers, who are well exposed to the recent developments in tech. Latest trends also showcase the affinity of young women drivers towards our car for the ease of driving it provides."

Watch: Tata Tiago EV: First drive review

The Tiago EV is offered with two battery pack options. The smaller one measures 19.2 kWh and has a claimed driving range of 250 km whereas the larger one uses 24 kWh and it claims a driving range of 315 km.

The smaller battery pack has a 45 kW electric motor that produces 110 Nm. It can hit 60 kmph in 6.2 seconds. Then there is the larger battery pack that gets a 55 kW electric motor that produces 114 Nm and it can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

Tiago EV is available in four variants - XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The Tiago EV goes against the Citroen E:C3 and MG Comet EV. The E:C3 starts at 10.19 lakh whereas the Comet EV starts at 7.98 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 05 May 2023, 16:41 PM IST
TAGS: Go Tiago EV XE Tata Motors Tata Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd Tiago EV electric vehicles EV
