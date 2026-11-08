Tata Motors, TVS drive India's electric mobility growth in October

Electric vehicle sales in India witnessed a 45% year-on-year (YoY) growth in October compared to the same month a year ago. According to the Federation of Indian Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA), a total of 354,625 units of electric vehicles were registered in October this year, as compared to 244,764 units of electric vehicles registered in the same month a year ago.

A total of 354,625 units of EVs were registered in October this year, as compared to 244,764 units of electric vehicles registered in the same month a year ago.

The sales growth for electric vehicles in India was driven by electric two-wheelers, where TVS Motor Company topped the chart. The electric two-wheeler retail sales in October 2026 stood at 224,064 units, up 48.49% from 150,890 units recorded in the same month last year, revealed FADA data. The segment witnessed its market share doubling at a pace of 9.7% YoY during the last month, as compared to 4.7% clocked in October 2025.

In the electric two-wheeler category, TVS Motor Company topped the chart with 60,490 units registered last month, up by 94.66% YoY from 31,075 units clocked in October 2025. Bajaj Auto was at the second position with 49,126 units sold last month, up 51.33% from 32,462 units registered in the same month a year ago. Ather Energy and Hero MotoCorp-owned Vida were at third and fourth positions in the October 2026 retail sales chart, with 31,833 units and 29,923 units, respectively.

Electric passenger vehicle volumes retailed last month were 37,049 units, up 76.47% from 20,995 units retailed in October last year, with a 7.3% market share versus 3.5% in the same month last year, FADA said. Tata Motors, Mahindra and JSW MG Motor India were the top three brands in this list. Tata Motors clocked 14,669 units last month, marking a 77.61% YoY growth, while Mahindra and MG retailed 8,538 units and 5,939 units, respectively.

Electric three-wheeler sales for October 2026 grew 24.76 per cent year-on-year to 88,570 units from 70,995 units in the period year-ago. At the same time, electric commercial vehicle sales stood at 4,492 units in the month under review as against 1,884 eCVs sold in October 2025, as per the data.

Speaking about the EV sales, FADA President Sai Giridhar said EV retails touched an all-time high of about 3.55 lakh units, up 44.88% YoY, lifting overall EV penetration to roughly 11.5% from about 6% a year ago. He also said that it was a best-ever October for electric two- and three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles alike.

Stating that demand ran ahead of supply this month with petrol and diesel prices continuing to remain elevated, Giridhar said, “Electric vehicle driving ranges have now materially improved, and EV prices are increasingly at par with comparable petrol and diesel models; buyer pull has strengthened to the point where availability, not demand, became the binding constraint."

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