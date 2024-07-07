HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Curvv Ev Gears Up For Launch Soon: Five Exciting Facts To Know

Tata Curvv EV gears up for launch soon: Five exciting facts to know

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 07 Jul 2024, 10:04 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Curvv EV to come as one of the biggest launches in 2024, as it is among the most awaited electric cars in India since its unveiling as a concept
...
Tata Curvv
The production version of Concept Curvv will be an EV first. The petrol and diesel versions will come in later and there won't be a hybrid version.
Tata Curvv
The production version of Concept Curvv will be an EV first. The petrol and diesel versions will come in later and there won't be a hybrid version.

Tata Motors has grabbed the largest chunk of the Indian electric passenger vehicle market with its range of electric cars, which include the Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV. Now, the homegrown auto major is aiming for an even bigger market share in this space with more new models. One of the most awaited electric cars from the brand is the Curvv EV, which is gearing up for launch soon.

Tata Motors showcased the Curvv EV in concept form back in 2022 and now teased the car, hinting at an imminent launch. The electric coupe SUV is going to be among the biggest car launches scheduled in 2024.

Also Read : First Tata Curvv EV teaser dropped ahead of launch this festive season

Before the electric coupe SUV launches in India, here are five most exciting facts to know about it.

1 A ground-up EV

Tata Curvv EV is going to be a ground-up all-electric vehicle. The coupe SUV is already a niche body style and this is the first time Tata Motors is going to enter this space with the Curvv EV. Besides aiming for a higher market share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, where Tata Motors already holds nearly 85 per cent stake, the Curvv EV will also enhance the brand's value as it is going to be a niche body style as well.

2 Aggressively unique styling

Tata Curvv EV is expected to carry an aggressive styling, as the concept model was showcased. Going by Tata Motors' trend of bringing the signature design elements of the concert models into production versions, the Curvv EV too is expected to come with unique styling. The coupe SUV would come with solid LED headlamps, a full-width LED light bar running across the front profile, a bold-looking front profile, sloping roofline, flush-fitting door handles and connected LED taillights. Expect the SUV to carry some Nexon elements.

3 A feature packed interior

Tata Motors has earned popularity among consumers owing to various factors. One of them is a wide range of features. The Tata Curvv EV is expected to continue this trend. It would come with a free-standing 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, expect it to get an all-digital instrument cluster. The Curvv EV is expected to get a twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, and touch-based HVAC controls. Other features would include ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

4 Safety features

The upcoming Tata Curvv EV is expected to come with top-notch safety like its siblings. Like the Nexon and Punch along with other Tata cars, the upcoming Curvv EV too is expected to come with safety features and a strong build quality that will promise a four-star safety rating in crash tests. Expect it to get at least six airbags. The advanced technology-aided safety features onboard the Curvv EV would include a 360-degree surround camera and ADAS suite among others.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Curvv Ev Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv EV Concept
BatteryCapacity Icon56.5kWh Range Icon500 km
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Curvv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5 Another car with multiple powertrain options

Tata Motors has built a trend of launching cars with variable powertrain options over the last few years. The Tiago, Tigor and Punch models are already available in petrol, petrol-CNG and electric propulsion options. The Nexon too is available in petrol, diesel and EV options, while a petrol-CNG version is on the card. The upcoming Curvv too will follow in the same footsteps. It will initially come in EV guise, while ICE variants will follow, as Tata Motors has already revealed.

First Published Date: 07 Jul 2024, 10:04 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Curvv Curvv electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Tata Curvv EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.