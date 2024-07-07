Tata Curvv EV gears up for launch soon: Five exciting facts to know

Tata Curvv EV to come as one of the biggest launches in 2024, as it is among the most awaited electric cars in India since its unveiling as a concept

Tata Motors has grabbed the largest chunk of the Indian electric passenger vehicle market with its range of electric cars, which include the Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV. Now, the homegrown auto major is aiming for an even bigger market share in this space with more new models. One of the most awaited electric cars from the brand is the Curvv EV, which is gearing up for launch soon.

Tata Motors showcased the Curvv EV in concept form back in 2022 and now teased the car, hinting at an imminent launch. The electric coupe SUV is going to be among the biggest car launches scheduled in 2024.

Before the electric coupe SUV launches in India, here are five most exciting facts to know about it.