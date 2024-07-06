First Tata Curvv EV teaser dropped ahead of launch this festive season

Tata Motors has released the first teaser of the upcoming Curvv EV coupe SUV ahead of its launch slated for the festive season. The teaser video shows the coupe silhouette of the upcoming offering, which is expected to be the new design trend in the compact SUV segment. The Tata Curvv EV was first showcased in 2022 as a concept and the production version is expected to remain identical in most parts.

The teaser reveals the connected LED taillights on the Curvv EV, while the flush fitting door handles have been retained from the concept. The new Tata Curvv EV will be based on the all-new Acti-ev platform, specially designed for electric vehicles from the ground up. The Tata Punch EV was the first model to be underpinned by the new platform. Expect to see animated lights for the start-up sequence, as seen on the Nexon EV among several other highlights.

The production version of the Curvv EV will arrive this year. The petrol and diesel versions will come in later and there won't be a hybrid version.

Tata Curvv EV Expected Features

The Tata Curvv EV will be the automaker’s first model to start life as an EV first while the internal combustion engine (ICE) version will follow later. The model is expected to get several components from Tata parts bin including the 10.25-inch digital instrument console, a JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and more. The 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system is also likely to be carried over, along with a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, V2L capability, Level 2 ADAS and more. Tata is likely to bring a host of new features to enhance the novelty value.

The new Acti.ev architecture will be able to support front-wheel, rear-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations. It needs to be seen which one makes it to the Curvv EV. The model is expected to arrive in standard and long-range variants. It is likely to offer around 500 km of range on a single charge on the higher variants.

Tata Curvv EV Expected Prices

Expect prices for the Tata Curvv EV to start from around ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom) and the coupe SUV will take on the MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, as well as a host of upcoming offerings including the Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti Suzuki eVX.

