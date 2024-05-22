Suzuki eWX design patented. Is Tata Tiago EV rival coming to India?

Suzuki has filed a design trademark for its eWX electric vehicle in India. The concept version of the eWX was showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo. It is a small electric vehicle that seems suitable for city duties. It is important to note that filing a design patent does not confirm whether the vehicle will launch in the market or not. Sometimes manufacturers only file a design trademark to protect the design language of the vehicle.

Suzuki eWX will have a different name when it enters production which is not yet known. The manufacturer is claiming a driving range of up to 230 km on a single charge. In terms of dimensions, Suzuki eWX has a length of 3,395 mm, measures 1,475 mm in width and stands 1,620 mm tall.

Measuring less than 3.4 metres, the eWX is even shorter than the S-Presso that is on sale in the Indian market. It seems like Suzuki wants to target the Kei car buyers in Japan with the eWX who now want to shift to an electric-powered vehicle. The tall boy design means that there should be enough headroom for the occupants. If the production version of eWX launches in the Indian market then it will be going against the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki is working on a new electric vehicle called eVX. It is currently being tested on our Indian roads. The eVX will be built on a new electric skateboard platform. The battery pack on offer is expected to be around 60 kWh and the claimed range is expected to be around 550 km. Toyota will also be launching its own derivative of the eVX. The electric crossover is expected to launch next year in the Indian market.

