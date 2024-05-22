HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Suzuki Ewx Design Patented. Is Tata Tiago Ev Rival Coming To India?

Suzuki eWX design patented. Is Tata Tiago EV rival coming to India?

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 22 May 2024, 15:03 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Suzuki eWX was first showcased in its concept form at the Japan Mobility Show 2023. It has a claimed driving range of 230 km on a single charge.
Suzuki eWX
Suzuki eWX comes with a driving range of 230 km on a single charge.
Suzuki eWX
Suzuki eWX comes with a driving range of 230 km on a single charge.

Suzuki has filed a design trademark for its eWX electric vehicle in India. The concept version of the eWX was showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo. It is a small electric vehicle that seems suitable for city duties. It is important to note that filing a design patent does not confirm whether the vehicle will launch in the market or not. Sometimes manufacturers only file a design trademark to protect the design language of the vehicle.

Suzuki eWX will have a different name when it enters production which is not yet known. The manufacturer is claiming a driving range of up to 230 km on a single charge. In terms of dimensions, Suzuki eWX has a length of 3,395 mm, measures 1,475 mm in width and stands 1,620 mm tall.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Engine Icon1462.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.61 - 14.77 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Rumion (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Rumion
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.44 - 13.73 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Stargazer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Stargazer
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon300 Km
₹ 10 - 14 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Measuring less than 3.4 metres, the eWX is even shorter than the S-Presso that is on sale in the Indian market. It seems like Suzuki wants to target the Kei car buyers in Japan with the eWX who now want to shift to an electric-powered vehicle. The tall boy design means that there should be enough headroom for the occupants. If the production version of eWX launches in the Indian market then it will be going against the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki eVX, rival to Creta EV and Harrier EV, may get sunroof

Currently, Maruti Suzuki is working on a new electric vehicle called eVX. It is currently being tested on our Indian roads. The eVX will be built on a new electric skateboard platform. The battery pack on offer is expected to be around 60 kWh and the claimed range is expected to be around 550 km. Toyota will also be launching its own derivative of the eVX. The electric crossover is expected to launch next year in the Indian market.

First Published Date: 22 May 2024, 13:37 PM IST
TAGS: S-Presso eVX Tiago EV Suzuki Maruti Suzuki eWX electric vehicles electric cars EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.