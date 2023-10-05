Maruti Suzuki eVX, rival to Creta EV and Harrier EV, may get sunroof

Maruti Suzuki eVX electric car, which is all set to make debut at the Japan Mobility Show, will come with a futuristic cabin as the interior of the India-bound EV has been revealed by Japanese media recently. The eVX Concept electric vehicle was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in India earlier this year. The carmaker did not offer any look inside at the event held in January. This is the first time the interior of the eVX has been revealed in detail.

Maruti Suzuki eVX, which will be compact in size, will be launched in India by 2025. The carmaker has announced that the eVX will be the first electric car from the brand in India. It will rival the likes of Tata Harrier EV and Curvv EV as well as the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV when launched. The interior of the eVX will be officially unveiled for the first time at the Japan Mobility Show which starts from October 26. Here are the highlights of the cabin of Maruti Suzuki's first EV.

Still in concept form, the interior of the eVX shows the futuristic design language of the electric vehicle. The sleek dashboard is dominated by a large free-standing digital dual-screen which doubles up as the infotainment system as well as the driver display. The screen in its present form is one whole unit without any segregation. However, when the eVX gets its production form, the screen is likely to be split.

Besides the giant screen, the two-spoke steering wheel will catch everyone's attentions for its yoke-like design and minimal mounted controls which are touch-controlled. Hidden right behind the steering wheel are several touch-controlled buttons on the dashboard for various features like climate control, menu control and hazard light switch among others.

The gearbox is placed in the middle of the centre console. It is a round rotary knob which can be turned to select modes. The AC vents are designed vertically while the door handles will have ambient light patterns and touch-based controls.

One of the biggest highlights from the interior images shared by Japanese media is that the eVX will come with a panoramic sunroof with dual pane. The seats are sporty and get the dual-tone treatment like the cabin.

Earlier, Suzuki had revealed key details about the eVX electric car. The EV stands 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a height of 1,600 mm. The updated iteration of the all-electric concept SUV comes with minor styling tweaks. It sports repositioned LED lights and production-spec wing mirrors. The eVX will come equipped with a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Though Maruti Suzuki had previously said that the EV will offer 550 kms of range, Suzuki has said that it will have 500 kms range in a single charge.

