Stellantis to bring Leapmotor EVs to India

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2025, 12:22 PM
Stellantis has four electric vehicles currently in its portfolio.
Leapmotor B10 has a claimed range of up to 600 km, according to CLTC.
Stellantis has announced that they are all-set to bring the Leapmotor brand to the Indian market. Leapmotor sells electric vehicles in the global market and they will do the same in India as well. In 2024, Leapmotor delivered nearly 3,00,000 vehicles, doubling its year-over-year growth.

Leapmotor is already present in countries such as Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Romania, France, Italy, Nepal, Thailand and few others. The brand has four electric vehicles in its portfolio. There is T03, B10, C10 and C10 Reev.

"We’re excited to announce the entry of Leapmotor brand in India thereby strengthening our commitment to the market. We already have a strong presence in India with our Jeep and Citroën brands, and we deeply understand the strategic importance and immense potential that the Indian market holds. Globally, Leapmotor is redefining electric mobility with a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We look forward to bringing premium EVs to India's upwardly mobile consumers—vehicles that redefine modern driving with cutting-edge technology, comfort, and sustainability." said Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2025, 12:22 PM IST
