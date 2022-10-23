Ola Electric ramping up e-scooter production, factory capacity: Bhavish Aggarwal

Currently, Ola Electric has a capacity of 20 lakh units per annum at its factory.

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle maker Ola Electric is looking to ramp up the production of electric scooters as well as expand the capacity of its factory in Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu to meet future demand, company Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said during a virtual press conference, PTI reported.

Aggarwal said that Ola Electric's future factory is already producing more than 1,000 electric scooter units a day and the company will be scaling it up significantly beyond that. “We feel that in the next six to eight months, we will exhaust the (current) installed capacity and we are also in parallel expanding our capacity in the future factory," he said.

While responding to a query, the CEO said that Ola Electric has sold upwards of one lakh units since the company made a foray into the electric two-wheeler space last year in August. "Now, we have very significant momentum behind us," Aggarwal said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Ola Electric MoveOS 3 gets Party Mode, Proximity Unlock. Check all features)

Currently, the company has a capacity of 20 lakh units per annum at its factory. When fully completed, Ola Electric has stated that its manufacturing facility will have a capacity to produce 1 crore electric two-wheelers annually.

Speaking about the company's future product plans, Aggarwal said that the team is working on concepts such as electric motorcycles. "We are working on some very exciting concepts. Next year, we will definitely launch..."I'm personally very excited about the motorbike segment and you will see some very major promise next year on that," he said.

He said Ola Electric's product development momentum is only increasing as its platform, software, go-to-market and all the core foundational pillars of the business stabilise.

The company recently launched its new S1 Air electric scooter at an introductory price of ₹79,999. The e-scooter is powered by a 2.5KWh battery pack and has a 4.5KW hub motor. It weighs 99 kg and has a top-speed of 85km/hr.

First Published Date: