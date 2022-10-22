HT Auto
Ola Electric MoveOS 3 gets Party Mode, Proximity Unlock. Check all features

MoveOS 3 brings in a lot of features to the electric scooters. The beta sign up for MoveOS 3 will start on 25th October.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Oct 2022, 14:50 PM
Image of Ola S1 Pro used for representation purpose.
Ola Electric launched the MoveOS 2 in June, this year. Now, the manufacturer has announced that the MoveOS 3 will be launching soon. The beta sign-up for the MoveOS 3 will start on 25th October. It comes with a lot of new features. Some of these features were already teased when the Ola S1 Pro was first launched. Now, these features are slowly rolling out with each version of MoveOS. Here are the features that Ola Electric has revealed for MoveOS 3.

Party Mode 

The new software update will bring in party mode. So, when the scooter is playing a song, the lights will sync to it. A similar feature has been seen on Tesla vehicles.

Profiles and widgets

If the S1 is being used as a shared scooter or as a family scooter then the person no longer needs to keep sharing the passcode. MoveOS 3 has introduced multiple profiles setup. Moreover, there are widgets that can show various information on the screen while riding the scooter. 

Acceleration sounds and moods

The scooter would be able to play acceleration sounds in sync with the mood that the rider chooses. Ola Electric has shown two moods, Vintage and Bolt. The Bolt mode is expected to have a futuristic sound and theme whereas the Vintage mode will have the sound of old-school scooters and the instrument cluster will also have old-school analogue dials. 

Call Alerts with auto-replies

The scooter would be able to show call alerts on the display and there is also an auto-reply feature where an automated reply would be sent to the person who is calling.

Document Storage

The scooter would now be able to store documents in its storage. So, hypothetically the rider does not need to carry them in a physical form. A person can store the registration certificate, insurance, license etc. 

Vacation Mode

Vacation mode is for when the rider is going on a holiday and won't be using the scooter for quite some time. Ola Electric claims that in this mode, the battery of the electric scooter can last up to 200 days.

Improved Acceleration 

Ola Electric has also made the scooters faster by updating the software. The company claims that the acceleration has been improved in the Sports Mode and the Hyper Mode.

Proximity Unlock

Till now, the owner would have to unlock the scooter by entering a password or by opening the application on the mobile phone. However, now the Proximity Unlock feature has been introduced. The rider would not need to type in a passcode or open the application. If he or she is near the scooter then it will automatically unlock and lock as well. 

Hill Hold Control

Hill Hold Control will hold the scooter when it comes to a stop on an uphill. This should make it easier to climb the hill. Till now, the scooter would roll back for some distance because it would take a second before registering the throttle input. 

Hypercharging

MoveOS 3 has also enabled Hypercharging. So, the electric scooter can be charged up to 50 km in just 15 minutes. As of now, there are 50 Hyperchargers and Ola Electric is installing more of them. Ola Electric's application shows the location of the Hyperchargers. 

Other features

There are also other features about which Ola Electric has not given much detail. Some of them are pretty straight forward while some of them need more context. These features are advanced regeneration, ride reports, Smart mode, hazard lights, auto OTA updates and smart lights. 

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2022, 14:43 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Pro S1 Air S1 MoveOS electric vehicle
