Ola Electric prepping MG Comet EV rival? Here's what latest patents say

Ola Electric ’s new design patents have revived the long-running suggestion that the Bengaluru-based company is preparing to enter the four-wheeler space. The filings outline a compact, upright EV form factor, and the immediate comparison in the Indian context is the MG Comet EV . But while the sketches offer clues, they also raise the usual caveats around timelines, feasibility, and Ola’s own ability to move from concept to production.

Up front, the fascia of the Ola Electric car boasts a wide horizontal lighting element, clean surfacing, and a complete lack of traditional grille architecture-appropriate given this is an EV-specific design.

Patent details reveal micro-EV packaging

Design patents call for a tall and narrow footprint, with very minimal overhangs and a squared-off silhouette. Up front, the fascia boasts a wide horizontal lighting element, clean surfacing, and a complete lack of traditional grille architecture-appropriate given this is an EV-specific design. It also looks to have a tall, near-vertical roofline, which would suggest a focus on maximizing usable cabin space within a small footprint. The rear section continues the general theme of restraint, with a near-flat tailgate and slim tail lamps.

While the styling leads one to think it's a city-focused urban EV, the patents do not reveal drivetrain specifications, battery configuration, or interior packaging.

Production feasibility remains unclear

Ola has filed a number of four-wheeler design patents since 2022, none of which have translated to a public prototype independent of curated company showcases. According to industry officials, the filing of patents is a routine defensive move to deter other companies and is not necessarily indicative of any clear production timeline. The company has also not disclosed plans for a dedicated four-wheeler manufacturing line or vendor ecosystem for the model.

Ola currently operates a two-wheeler manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu and is developing a cell manufacturing programme. However, suppliers note that scaling from scooters to an automotive-grade compact EV requires an entirely different validation process, tooling investment, and regulatory compliance framework.

Cost challenges in the compact EV segment

Any attempt to rival or benchmark the MG Comet EV would require aggressive cost engineering. Battery costs remain the largest structural barrier for sub ₹10 lakh EVs. Industry analysts say micro-EVs, as a rule, use smaller packs to hit cost targets, which limits the usable range and positions such products strictly as mobility solutions for short-range transportation.

The present product mix for the Comet EV has carved a niche for itself with modest range expectations matched to urban commuting behavior. Replicating this balance while projecting mass-scale ambition may be challenging for Ola, given its historically aggressive pricing and branding approach.

Market timing and ecosystem readiness

India’s EV penetration in passenger cars is still below 3 per cent, with compact SUVs leading the limited EV demand. The micro-EV category remains small, though it offers potential for low-speed, low-cost urban deployment. Precisely, challenges include safety testing, homologation, service network creation, and establishing a reliable supply chain for components like battery packs, power electronics, HVAC, and BIW parts for any new entrant, especially one without a legacy automotive network.

Signal of intent, not confirmation

If taken literally, the latest design patents indicate Ola's continued interest in going beyond two-wheelers into the passenger EV domain, but without prototype sightings, plant allocation, or alignment of suppliers, the filings are indicative at best and not conclusive. What remains to be seen is if the company goes ahead to translate these sketches into production-ready products and if at-scale delivery is guaranteed.

