Ather records highest-ever monthly sales, retaining #3 spot ahead of Ola

Ather Energy has reported its highest-ever monthly retail numbers in October 2025. According to Vahan data, the EV manufacturer is retaining its third position in India’s electric scooter market, keeping its lead over Ola Electric. The manufacturer stated that the strong performance is owing to surging festive demand, consistent retail expansion, and improved product availability across key markets.

Ather sold 26,713 units in the latest reporting month, translating to a 19.6 per cent market share. This is the company’s highest monthly sales figure to date. Ather confirmed the growth was supported by a strong festive period and continued demand across major metro and Tier-1 cities.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Ampere Nexus 93 kmph 93 kmph ₹ 1.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ather Energy Rizta 80 kmph 80 kmph ₹75,999 Compare View Offers Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon 124.0 cc 124.0 cc 51.46 kmpl 51.46 kmpl ₹68,077 Compare View Offers TVS XL100 99.7 cc 99.7 cc 65 kmpl 65 kmpl ₹43,900 Compare View Offers Ola Electric Gig 25 kmph 25 kmph ₹39,999 Compare View Offers ADMS EVA 100 kmph 100 kmph ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The company also stated that it has doubled its sales from April to October 2025, showing sustained volume momentum throughout the year. Ather has now held the third position for another consecutive month.

Also Read : Ather pips Ola to take No. 3 spot in September e-two-wheeler sales, TVS leads

Bajaj and TVS maintain leadership

Vahan data stated that Bajaj Auto led the market with 29,567 units and 21.9 per cent share. TVS Motor followed with 28,008 units and a 20.7 per cent share. Traditional OEMs continue to hold strong positions due to deeper retail networks and financing reach.

Ola falls behind as Ather widens the gap

On the other hand, Ola Electric finished the month with 15,481 units and 11.6 per cent share, placing it fourth. Ather’s volumes were higher by over 11,000 units, widening the gap between the two premium EV players.

Among other manufacturers, Vida recorded a competitive 15,064 units and 11 per cent share, staying close to Ola. Ampere secured 6,976 units, holding 5 per cent market share as it continues to build momentum. In the niche and emerging EV space, BGauss (2,760 units), Pure EV (1,637 units), and River (1,467 units) contributed to the 4.3 per cent segment mix. Combined sales from other smaller OEMs accounted for the remaining nearly 6 per cent of total volumes. Together, smaller OEMs and new-age startups add diversity to India’s growing electric two-wheeler space.

Market table

Brand Volume Market Share Rank Bajaj 29,567 21.9% 1 TVS 28,008 20.7% 2 Ather 26,713 19.6% 3 Ola 15,481 11.6% 4 Vida 15,064 11.0% 5 Ampere 6,976 5.0% 6 BGauss 2,760 2.0% 7 Pure EV 1,637 1.3% 8 River 1,467 1.0% 9 Others 8,309 5.9% —

Market view

The latest figures highlight a competitive EV market led by established OEMs and strengthened by emerging brands. Ather’s milestone month and widening advantage over Ola underline a shifting balance within the premium EV scooter category.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: