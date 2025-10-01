Ather pips Ola to take No. 3 spot in September e-two-wheeler sales, TVS leads

HT Auto
The retail sales data from Vahan revealed that Ather sold about 16,558 units last month, while Ola dropped to 12,223 units during the same period.

Ather Rizta
The Ather Rizta contributes 70 per cent to the brand's total sales
Ather Rizta
Ather Energy beat Ola Electric to take the spot of the third most-selling electric two-wheeler maker in September 2025. The retail sales data from Vahan revealed that Ather sold about 16,558 units last month, while Ola dropped to 12,223 units during the same period. TVS continued to lead the electric two-wheeler sales front with 21,052 units sold, followed by Bajaj with the Chetak, as retail sales stood at 17,972 units.

Ather beats Ola in e-2wheeler sales

Ather has been eyeing the top three spot for a while but was losing out to the top players by a whisker month-on-month. Nevertheless, the company has been significantly increasing its market presence with a major chunk of its sales now coming from the non-southern states. Ather says the company hold the number one position in the southern market, with all the southern states combined. However, its big markets outside of the South include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. The brand’s focus on middle India has seen its touchpoints grow from 49 outlets in March 2024 to 109 outlets recently, a 156 per cent increase year-on-year, further boosting sales.

Also Read : Ather readies Hosur base with TVS ILP support to cater to festive demand

Notably, about 70 per cent of Ather’s sales come from the Rizta electric family scooter. The company is now eyeing Bajaj Auto for the number two position, with both brands separated by just under 1,500 units.

Ola's sales woes continue

In contrast, Ola Electric has been struggling with sales since the start of the year. The company previously said it addressed the registration concerns at the start of the year, which the company said brought down the sales numbers temporarily. However, its sales have been on a steady decline since. The brand has been pushing its electric two-wheelers aggressively, with more recently the ‘Mahurat Mahotsav’ campaign, bringing its electric scooters and motorcycles at a starting price of 50,000 (ex-showroom).

While Ola Electric still retains the number three position in January-September sales with 1.5 lakh units sold so far, Ather is catching up with 1.3 lakh units sold during the same period.

Vida is closing in on Ola

Moving further, Hero MotoCorp’s Vida has seen a massive spike in numbers and retailed 11,856 units in September, closing in on Ola Electric. The company’s recent introduction of battery-as-a-service (BaaS) appears to have given the brand a newfound push in sales, especially with a lower acquisition price on the e-scooter.

On the other hand, TVS continues to solidify its position with the iQube and now has the Orbiter e-scooter at a more accessible price point to bring in more volumes for the brand.

First Published Date: 01 Oct 2025, 15:41 pm IST
TAGS: two wheeler sales September 2025 Ather Ather Energy ola electric TVS Bajaj

