Ola Electric motorcycle teased again ahead of launch. Check what it reveals

Ola Electric is all set to launch its first electric motorcycle in India on Independence Day (August 15), foraying into a segment which currently does not have any of the top three electric two-wheeler makers in India. Ola has shared a new set of teaser images, revealing several details about the upcoming electric bike ahead of its launch. Ola Electric had earlier showcased four variants of its electric motorcycles during an even t held on the same day last year. The EV maker had earlier confirmed that its first-ever all-electric motorcycle will be launched in India next year.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO at Ola Electric, shared an image of himself taking a test ride of the upcoming electric motorcycle. The image has been carefully blurred to hide the electric motorcycle to keep its variant and production-ready look under wraps until the launch date. However, the EV maker shared a set of four images showing the electric motorcycle's design elements. These include the front nose of the electric motorcycle which will house the headlights, the seat and the taillight.

Earlier, Ola Electric had teased the headlight of the upcoming electric motorcycle. It offered a glimpse at the twin-pod LED headlight and unique rearview mirrors of the upcoming model. Going by the looks of the electric motorcycle teased by the EV maker so far, it is likely that Ola will introduce the street naked version of the model first.

Ola Electric motorcycle to get biggest battery in segment?

Little is known about the details of the upcoming electric motorcycle's specifications. However, the EV maker has already confirmed that the model will be equipped with EV batteries developed by Ola at its new facility which has been set up to produce battery cells for its electric two-wheelers. Earlier, Bhavish Aggarwal had said that the electric motorcycles will come with the largest battery in the segment which also hints that they will offer more range than others.

Ola Electric had unveiled the concept version of the electric motorycles last year. The company showcased four variants of the upcoming electric motorcycle which included Roadster, Adventure, Cruiser and DiamondHead. All these motorcycles will be using a single platform. According to Ola, the DiamondHead will define what electric super sports bike is all about.

