This is it! Ola Electric teases its first electric bike. Will unveil on…

Ola Electric is getting ready to enter the electric motorcycle market. It confirmed that a bunch of new products would be unveiled, including its much-anticipated electric motorcycle, at an event coinciding with India's Independence Day on 15 August.

The teaser by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal gives a glimpse into the design language of the upcoming motorcycle indicating towards the Ola Roadster, with a twin-pod LED headlight and unique rearview mirrors. Aggarwal, CEO, Ola Electric, confirmed this via his social media account on ‘X’, stating, “"Future of motorcycling is here. Join us on August 15th!" Other social media posts have already divulged details of the structure of the motorcycle—from the details of the battery pack to the overall frame.

While focus is on a roadster-style model, Ola is set to present four futuristic electric motorcycle concepts at the event. With it, the company looks to bridge the gap between the concept and production of practical, high-performance electric motorcycles.

Although it will come with a larger battery pack than most electric scooters and a conventional chain drive, the Ola electric motorcycle is bound to directly take on several segment contenders like the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 and Matter Area in the burgeoning electric motorcycle market.

What we know so far?

Ola Electric had earlier announced that it will be launching its first all-electric motorcycle in India next year. The announcement was made at the recent press conference conducted by the Board of Directors, where an announcement for an IPO listing of Ola was also made.

For quite some time now, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and Ola Electric have had plans for expansion beyond electric scooters and into electric bikes and cars. Having established itself as one of the top electric scooter manufacturers with products like the Ola S1 Pro, Ola S1 Air, and Ola S1X, the company has begun to make its foray into electric bikes—a relatively less crowded space for now.

Ola Electric will use in-house developed EV batteries in its upcoming electric motorcycles, according to Aggarwal. The company had said these would be the largest batteries in an Indian e-motorbike. "From 2025, Ola Electric will start using EV batteries developed in-house. Besides, we will commence sale of our electric motorcycles." He also mentioned that electric cars are not currently a priority for Ola Electric.

