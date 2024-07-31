Ather to ramp up production of Rizta family electric scooter
- Ather Rizta shares a few of its underpinnings with the 450X electric scooter.
Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy has announced that they will be ramping the production of the Rizta electric scooters. The brand has also started deliveries in southern markets. In fact, they delivered 1,000 Riztas in a single day. 501 units were delivered in Maharashtra, while the rest were divided among Indore, Jaipur, and the southern region. The Rizta is the first family electric scooter from Ather Energy. The deliveries were started recently. It is priced between ₹1.12 lakh and ₹1.47 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Ather Rizta: Prices and variants
The Rizta electric scooter comes in two main versions, known as the S and the Z. The Z has two additional versions that depend on the available battery packs. Ather Energy equips both the S and Z with a 2.9 kWh battery pack, but the Z also has a larger 3.7 kWh unit. The starting price for the electric scooter is ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-range variant is priced at ₹1.25 lakh, while the top-of-the-line Z variant with the larger battery is priced at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also check these Bikes
Watch: Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man? | Colours, price, features, range
Ather Rizta: Range, battery and performance
Ather Energy offers the Rizta with a 2.9 kWh battery that can achieve a distance of up to 123 km on a single charge. In contrast, the model featuring a 3.7 kWh battery pack offers an extended range of 159 km. Both variants utilize the same PMS electric motor found in the 450S electric scooter. The Rizta's motor enables acceleration from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 80 km/h.
Also Read : Ather Energy to open third plant in Maharashtra. To produce 1 million EVs
Ather further states that the 2.9 kWh battery can be charged from empty to 80 percent in 5 hours and 45 minutes using standard chargers, while the 3.7 kWh variant requires 4 hours and 30 minutes for a full charge. Additionally, the larger battery supports fast charging capabilities. When utilizing the Ather Grid, users can recharge 15 km of range in merely 10 minutes. The battery pack is designed to be IP67 rated, ensuring resistance to dust and water.