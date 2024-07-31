Ather to ramp up production of Rizta family electric scooter

Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy has announced that they will be ramping the production of the Rizta electric scooters. The brand has also started deliveries in southern markets. In fact, they delivered 1,000 Riztas in a single day. 501 units were delivered in Maharashtra, while the rest were divided among Indore, Jaipur, and the southern region. The Rizta is the first family electric scooter from Ather Energy. The deliveries were started recently. It is priced between ₹1.12 lakh and ₹1.47 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Ather Rizta: Prices and variants

The Rizta electric scooter comes in two main versions, known as the S and the Z. The Z has two additional versions that depend on the available battery packs. Ather Energy equips both the S and Z with a 2.9 kWh battery pack, but the Z also has a larger 3.7 kWh unit. The starting price for the electric scooter is ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-range variant is priced at ₹1.25 lakh, while the top-of-the-line Z variant with the larger battery is priced at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Ather Energy Rizta 3.7 kWh 3.7 kWh 160 km 160 km ₹ 1.10 - 1.45 Lakhs Compare View Offers TVS iQube 82 kmph 82 kmph ₹ 1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs Compare View Offers Bajaj Chetak 73 kmph 73 kmph ₹ 99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Super Soco Cumini 70 Km/Charge 70 Km/Charge ₹90,000 Alert Me When Launched Vida V1 3.94 kWh 3.94 kWh 110 km 110 km ₹ 1.03 - 1.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro 3 kWh 3 kWh 150 Km 150 Km ₹ 1.03 Lakhs Compare

Watch: Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man? | Colours, price, features, range

Ather Rizta: Range, battery and performance

Ather Energy offers the Rizta with a 2.9 kWh battery that can achieve a distance of up to 123 km on a single charge. In contrast, the model featuring a 3.7 kWh battery pack offers an extended range of 159 km. Both variants utilize the same PMS electric motor found in the 450S electric scooter. The Rizta's motor enables acceleration from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 80 km/h.

Also Read : Ather Energy to open third plant in Maharashtra. To produce 1 million EVs

Ather further states that the 2.9 kWh battery can be charged from empty to 80 percent in 5 hours and 45 minutes using standard chargers, while the 3.7 kWh variant requires 4 hours and 30 minutes for a full charge. Additionally, the larger battery supports fast charging capabilities. When utilizing the Ather Grid, users can recharge 15 km of range in merely 10 minutes. The battery pack is designed to be IP67 rated, ensuring resistance to dust and water.

First Published Date: