Ather Energy to open third plant in Maharashtra. To produce 1 million EVs

Ather Energy has announced it will be opening its third manufacturing facility soon. The electric two-wheeler maker will open its third plant in Bidkin, AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad), Maharashtra, and will have a production capacity of one million units.

Ather New Plant Production Capacity: 1 Million Units

The company has two existing plants in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Ather will manufacture both electric two-wheelers and battery packs at the new facility. The new facility will see an investment of ₹2,000 crore generating employment for around 4,000 employees. The new plant will produce up to one million vehicles every month along with batteries.

Ather currently has two manufacturing plants in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, one for battery production and the other for vehicle assembly

Swapnil Jain, Co-founder & CTO at Ather Energy, said, "Since 2021, our facilities in Hosur have been serving as our national manufacturing hub, catering to the demand across the country. With the support of the Tamil Nadu government and a strong supplier base, the existing facilities remain crucial for Ather. With our expanding product portfolio and the increasing consumer demand for our scooters, we decided to strategically diversify our production capabilities to an additional location that will be closer to more markets in the country. The new manufacturing facility will not only rationalise our logistic costs but will also hasten the delivery of finished products to our customers. We are thankful to the Maharashtra government and its policies that foster EV manufacturing and growth."

Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister - Maharashtra, said, "Maharashtra offers a conducive business environment and continues to be a top destination for investments. This is in line with our honourable PM Shri. Narendra Modiji’s vision is to strengthen India’s startup and manufacturing ecosystem, aiming to match or surpass its global counterparts. We are happy to have Ather in Maharashtra, solidifying the state’s position as India’s leading automotive and manufacturing hub."

Ather's current production capacity stands at 4.20 lakh units from the two manufacturing facilities. The first plant has an annual capacity of 1.20 lakh units, while the second plant has an annual capacity of 3 lakh units. The new plant will take the company's total production to nearly 1.5 million units per annum. The company has not announced the timeline for commencing production at the new plant.

Ather Energy Model Range

Ather Energy currently offers three models - 450S, 450X and the new Rizta family electric scooter. The company is anticipating strong demand for EVs as the market opens further for electric vehicles globally. The company is also expanding its network presence across the country. It presently has over 200 experience centres and over 1,900 fast chargers across the country.

