New BMW CE 04 debuts globally, gets three variants and updated design. Take a look

BMW Motorrad has introduced an updated version of the CE 04, its all-electric scooter designed for urban mobility. Originally launched in 2021, the CE 04 continues to lead the electric two-wheeler segment above 11 kW output. The latest iteration comes with revised variants, added rider conveniences, and improved safety features while retaining its distinctive futuristic design and electric powertrain.

BMW CE 04: Three variants with updated styling

The updated CE 04 is now offered in three styling variants, each with its own character. The Basic version features a clean Lightwhite body colour, paired with a black-grey seat and clear windshield, giving it a minimalist look. The Avantgarde variant stands out with Gravity Blue Metallic Matt paint, offset by Sao Paulo Yellow accents on the seat and body panels, along with a yellow-tinted windshield and a laser-engraved rear wheel rim. For those seeking more premium detailing, the Exclusive variant uses a Space Silver Metallic finish with unique graphics. It also offers more wind and weather protection through a larger windshield, integrated hand protectors, and seat heating. This version gets additional detailing, including CE 04 seat embroidery and a comfort-oriented seat design.

BMW CE 04: New optional equipment and rider aids

BMW has expanded the list of optional equipment, which now includes a comfort seat, heated grips, a centre stand, a quick charger, and enhanced wind protection. A tyre pressure monitoring system, anti-theft alarm, and optional power reduction for markets with A1 licensing requirements are also available. Buyers can choose the Dynamic Package for added safety and performance—it brings in Headlight Pro with adaptive lighting, ABS Pro for cornering stability, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), and an additional riding mode.

Also Read : BMW announces Monsoon Service Campaign for customers with complimentary check-up

BMW CE 04: Powertrain

Mechanically, the scooter remains unchanged. It is powered by a liquid-cooled permanent magnet motor placed between the battery and the rear wheel, similar to the setup in BMW’s plug-in hybrid cars. With a peak output of 31 kW (42 hp), it can accelerate from 0 to 50 km/h in just 2.6 seconds. Even the reduced-output version with 23 kW (31 hp) offers enough performance for daily commuting. Both variants have a top speed of 120 km/h, which makes the CE 04 suitable not just for city streets but also for expressways and short highway runs.

BMW CE 04: Charging tech and battery range

A lithium-ion battery with 60.6 Ah capacity provides a claimed range of around 130 kilometres in the higher-output model and 100 kilometres in the reduced-power variant. The battery can be charged using a standard household socket, a wallbox, or public charging stations. A full charge with the standard 2.3 kW setup takes just over four hours, but with the optional 6.9 kW quick charger, the time drops to one hour and forty minutes. Charging from 20 to 80 per cent can be done in just 45 minutes.

Also Read : 2025 BMW M3 unveiled globally, now puts out 530 bhp

BMW CE 04: Safety systems and riding modes

The CE 04 includes Automatic Stability Control (ASC) as standard, with DTC available as an option for enhanced grip, especially while cornering. There are three riding modes—Eco, Rain, and Road—offered as standard, while a Dynamic mode with more aggressive throttle response is available as an option. The frame is a one-piece tubular steel construction with a telescopic front fork and a single-sided swingarm at the rear. Suspension is handled by a covered rear spring strut.

BMW CE 04: Features

For braking, the CE 04 uses a twin-disc setup at the front and a single disc at the rear. ABS is standard, and an upgraded version with cornering capability (ABS Pro) is available optionally. BMW has also improved visibility and nighttime safety by offering full LED lighting as standard, with adaptive cornering lights available through the Headlight Pro package. Additional lighting functions, such as Welcome and Goodbye animations, can also be equipped.

One of the highlights of the CE 04 is its 10.25-inch full-colour TFT display, which includes built-in map navigation and smartphone connectivity. The system allows navigation maps to be displayed directly in the instrument cluster, removing the need for an external GPS device. Riders also get a front compartment for smaller items and a side-access storage space that can hold a helmet. A USB-C port is included in a ventilated charging compartment for smartphones.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: