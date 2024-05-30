HT Auto
2025 BMW M3 unveiled globally, now puts out 530 bhp

2025 BMW M3 unveiled globally, now puts out 530 bhp

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 May 2024, 11:12 AM
  • 2025 BMW M3 comes with a revised engine that puts out 508 bhp and 650 Nm. The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed unit.
2025 BMW M3 Sedan
2025 BMW M3 Sedan uses a cooling system and oil circuit that is designed to handle the challenges of track driving.
2025 BMW M3 Sedan
2025 BMW M3 Sedan uses a cooling system and oil circuit that is designed to handle the challenges of track driving.

BMW has unveiled the 2025 M3 Sedan and M3 Touring in the global market. The new models will be built at the BMW Group Plant in Munich. They will be launched worldwide with a production phase starting in July 2024. The most important sales regions for the BMW M3 Sedan are the USA, China, Great Britain, Australia and Germany. The BMW M3 Touring is extremely popular in all the above countries and also in Great Britain, other European countries and Australia. The new M3 Sedan will also make its way to the Indian market eventually. However, the timeline is not yet known as of now.

The 2024 M3 gets a new set of headlamps which integrate low and high beams in a single module. The LED Daytime Running Lamps, turn signal indicators and the rear LED tail lamps have been revised as well. There are also adaptive LED headlamps on offer as an option. They include auto high beams, cornering lights, urban lights and blue accents. M Shadowline lights with dark inner accents are also available for cars specified with Adaptive LED Headlights.

The interior also gets a few tweaks over the previous model. There is a new three-spoke M leather steering wheel with multifunction buttons and a red centre marker in the 12 o'clock position. It now has a flat-bottom design and two M buttons that can be custom-configured according to the driver. An M Alcantara steering wheel in the same design and with the same functionality is available as an option for the first time. A heating function is available as an option for both steering wheel variants. Apart from this, there is the latest generation of displays that are running on the latest BMW Operating System 8.5.

Also Read : 2025 BMW 3 Series breaks cover with new mild-hybrid tech, subtle styling tweaks

The engine on the new BMW M3 Competition Sedan with M xDrive and the new BMW M3 Competition Touring with M xDrive develops an extra 19 bhp, thanks to the revised digital engine control unit (DME). The six-cylinder in-line engine now generates a maximum output of 528 bhp which is up from the previous 508 bhp at 6,250 rpm. The peak torque output stands at 650 Nm between 2,750 rpm and 5,730 rpm. The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed unit.

First Published Date: 30 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST
TAGS: BMW

