Mercedes-Benz EQA electric SUV launch confirmed on July 8

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2024, 13:05 PM
Mercedes-Benz will be introducing the EQA electric SUV on July 8, 2024, and the model will be the fourth EV from the brand in India after the EQS, EQE
...
The new Mercedes-Benz EQA will be the most accessible EV from the automaker in India
Mercedes-Benz India is all set to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with its smallest offering yet. The German luxury carmaker will be introducing the EQA electric SUV on July 8, 2024, and the model will be the brand’s fourth EV on sale after the EQS, EQE SUV, and EQB. The new Mercedes-Benz EQA is about the same size as the GLA and will rival offerings like the Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and BMW iX1.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQA will arrive in India in the facelifted avatar that made its global debut in August last year. The new offering is a strict five-seater unlike its older sibling, the EQB. The electric offering features a grille panel with Mercedes’ signature star pattern with a full-width light bar running across the front profile. The design theme is similar to what we’ve seen on the EQB and EQE SUVs in the company’s lineup.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Eqa (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon66.5 kWh Range Icon426 Km
₹ 60 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon77.4 kWh Range Icon708 km
₹ 60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC60
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 68.90 Lakhs
Compare
Skoda Enyaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kwh Range Icon510 km
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs
View Details
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus NX
Engine Icon2494.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 67.35 - 74.24 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw Ix1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 KWh Range Icon440 Km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz updated GLC SUV, C-Class with new powertrain, more features.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA
The Mercedes Benz EQA is globally available in four variants. The automaker is yet to confirm which trims will be sold in the Indian market
2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA
The Mercedes Benz EQA is globally available in four variants. The automaker is yet to confirm which trims will be sold in the Indian market

Mercedes-Benz EQA: Features

The cabin packs an equally opulent design complete with the backlit star pattern on the dashboard and door trim pieces. The model will also get a touch-capacitive three-spoke steering wheel, a digital driver’s display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system running the latest MBUX user interface. The EQA will also come equipped with a host of features including a Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos, turbine-style AC vents, automatic climate control and more. Other features include electrically adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, ADAS and more.

Mercedes-Benz EQA: Specifications

The Mercedes-Benz EQA arrives in globally in four trims - EQA 250, 250+, 300 4MATIC and 350 4MATIC. The EQA lineup gets a 66.5 kWh battery pack promising a range of 528 km (WLTP) on a single charge, while the EQA 250+ trim packs a larger 70.5 kWh battery pack with up to 560 km of range. Powertrain options will include a 190 bhp version that sends power to the front wheels on the EQA 250+, while the EQA 300 uses a 228 bhp electric motor that sends power to all four wheels. The top-spec EQA 350 packs 292 bhp.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India 2024

It’s unclear as to which of the EQA variants will be launched in the Indian market. It also needs to be seen if Mercedes goes all aggressive to locally assemble the EV or will bring it to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Complete details on the pricing and availability will be announced next month.

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2024, 13:05 PM IST
TAGS: star EQA EQB Mercedes Benz EQA Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz India electric vehicles

