Flying in hot! Locally-assembled Mercedes EQS 580 EV to launch tomorrow

Made-in-India Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 electric sedan will be assembled at company plant near Pune.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 29 Sep 2022, 10:20 AM
Local assembly is a signal that Mercedes is confident of selling a respectable number of EQS electric car in the Indian market. (Daimler)
Local assembly is a signal that Mercedes is confident of selling a respectable number of EQS electric car in the Indian market.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is all set for its official launch in India on Friday and will be the first locally-produced luxury electric vehicle (EV) in the country. The Mercedes EQS 580 will join the ranks of EQC and the recently-launched AMG EQS 53 in the brand's EV portfolio here.

The Mercedes EQS 580, regarded by many as the world's best luxury electric car, is a big statement of intent from the Germans. This is not only because of its promised performance credentials, luxury and zero-emission technology but also because its local production at the Mercedes plant in Chakan - near Pune - goes to show the importance the brand is attaching to the Indian market. The company expects around 25 per cent of its total sales here to come from EV models over the course of the next five years. And with plans of launching the EQB SUV in the months to come, the battle is well and truly on.

The Mercedes EQS 580, however, will hold a place of prominence. The tag of the most powerful and most expensive Mercedes-Benz India EV may have already been seized by the AMG EQS 53, but its more reserved twin could really take the fight to rival flagships like Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT.

What is the battery size and range of Mercedes-Benz EQS 580?

The Mercedes EQS 580 has a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and a four-motor set up with a motor on each axle. The EQS 580 claims to have a range of around 750 kms which will make it the longest-ranged EV in the country. The real-world range, however, would likely be lesser.

How much power and torque does Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 offer?

It may not be an AMG but the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 has dollops of power and torque to excite as well. The EV develops 523 bhp and offers 856 Nm of torque, and takes 4.1 seconds to go from zero to 100 kmph. This is only fractionally longer than the 3.5 seconds that the AMG EQS 53 takes to hit triple-digit speeds.

What are the design highlights of Mercedes-Benz EQS 580?

Again, much like the AMG EQS 53, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 has a low-slung profile that is engineered to help its aerodynamic credentials. A closed and blacked-out grille at the front, sharp LED head lamp units on either side, frameless doors, 19-inch alloy wheels - all go on to define the exterior character of the EV.

What are the cabin highlights of Mercedes-Benz EQS 580?

Packed to the brim with features, the 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen inside the EQS is what is its crown. This screen is essentially an assimilation of three screens - passenger display, central infotainment and driver display - it is the largest in-car screen in the world at present. The other highlights include ambient lighting, massage seats, high-end Burmester sound system, among others.

What is the expected price of Mercedes-Benz EQS 580?

The Mercedes AMG EQS 53 was launched at 2.45 crore (ex-showroom) and it comes in via the import route. The EQS 580 isn't an AMG and local assembly could mean a significantly lower price tag - in comparative terms. Expect the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 to be priced at around 1.80 crore before taxes.

First Published Date: 29 Sep 2022, 09:21 AM IST
TAGS: EQS 580 EQS AMG EQS 53 Mercedes
