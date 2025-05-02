Matter Aera electric motorcycle launches on Flipkart with attractive discounts

M atter has officially launched the Aera , its geared electric motorcycle on Flipkart, the e-commerce platform at a starting price of ₹1,83,308 (ex-showroom). The Matter Aera launch has been announced alongside Flipkart’s ‘Big Savings Days Sale’. The EV manufacturer, during the sale, is offering buyers a range of introductory benefits.

The Matter Aera electric motorbike, as a result, is being offered in combination with multiple discounts and incentives amounting to up to ₹39,827. This includes the special launch price, a platform-specific discount from Flipkart and limited-period credit card offers. The higher spec Matter Aera 5000+ electric motorbike is available starting at ₹1,93,826 (ex-showroom).

According to Matter, this is part of a limited-period initiative to encourage the adoption of advanced electric two-wheelers in the country. Matter says that this launch is part of a larger push to accelerate electric mobility adoption.

Matter Aera: Specifications

Matter Aera introduces a manual gearbox to the electric motorcycle segment, featuring a 4-speed transmission paired with three riding modes, namely Eco, City and Sport. This setup enables varied ride combinations, aiming to appeal to riders who want a more dynamic experience than conventional EVs typically offer.

Matter Aera: Powertrain

Another notable feature is the liquid-cooled powertrain, which allows the motor and battery to maintain performance in hot conditions. The Aera also comes with a 5 kWh, IP67-rated battery that offers a certified range of up to 172 kilometres (claimed) on a single charge. The bike can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in under 2.8 seconds.

Matter Aera: Features

The Matter Aera features a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard with support for navigation, media, calls and over-the-air updates. The bike also includes a standard onboard charger compatible with 5-amp sockets for home charging.

Riders can connect to the vehicle using a mobile app which offers real-time data access, remote locking, geo-fencing and maintenance alerts.

