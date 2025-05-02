HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Launches On Flipkart With Attractive Discounts

Matter Aera electric motorcycle launches on Flipkart with attractive discounts

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 May 2025, 15:23 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Matter Aera has launched on Flipkart, starting at 1.83 lakh (ex-showroom), is being offered with multiple discounts as part of the Flipkart ‘Big Savings Days Sale’.
2024 Matter Aera Review
The Matter Aera looks sharp and well-balanced from all angles. (Tej Patel for HT Auto)
2024 Matter Aera Review
The Matter Aera looks sharp and well-balanced from all angles.

Matter has officially launched the Aera, its geared electric motorcycle on Flipkart, the e-commerce platform at a starting price of 1,83,308 (ex-showroom). The Matter Aera launch has been announced alongside Flipkart’s ‘Big Savings Days Sale’. The EV manufacturer, during the sale, is offering buyers a range of introductory benefits.

The Matter Aera electric motorbike, as a result, is being offered in combination with multiple discounts and incentives amounting to up to 39,827. This includes the special launch price, a platform-specific discount from Flipkart and limited-period credit card offers. The higher spec Matter Aera 5000+ electric motorbike is available starting at 1,93,826 (ex-showroom).

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Matter Aera (HT Auto photo)
Matter Aera
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹ 1.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Battre Electric Mobility Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹59,900
Compare
View Offers
Battre Electric Mobility One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
MaxSpeed Icon50 kmph
₹74,000
Compare
View Offers
Qj Motor Srv 300 (HT Auto photo)
QJ Motor SRV 300
Engine Icon296 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 3.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Qj Motor Srk 400 (HT Auto photo)
QJ Motor SRK 400
Engine Icon400 cc Mileage Icon20.6 kmpl
₹ 3.59 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Qj Motor Src 250 (HT Auto photo)
QJ Motor SRC 250
Engine Icon249 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

According to Matter, this is part of a limited-period initiative to encourage the adoption of advanced electric two-wheelers in the country. Matter says that this launch is part of a larger push to accelerate electric mobility adoption.

Also Read : Matter Aera electric bike set for launch in 8 cities over next 45 days

Matter Aera: Specifications

Matter Aera introduces a manual gearbox to the electric motorcycle segment, featuring a 4-speed transmission paired with three riding modes, namely Eco, City and Sport. This setup enables varied ride combinations, aiming to appeal to riders who want a more dynamic experience than conventional EVs typically offer.

Related watch: Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?

Matter Aera: Powertrain

Another notable feature is the liquid-cooled powertrain, which allows the motor and battery to maintain performance in hot conditions. The Aera also comes with a 5 kWh, IP67-rated battery that offers a certified range of up to 172 kilometres (claimed) on a single charge. The bike can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in under 2.8 seconds.

Also Read : 2024 Matter Aera electric motorcycle first ride review: Game changer?

Matter Aera: Features

The Matter Aera features a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard with support for navigation, media, calls and over-the-air updates. The bike also includes a standard onboard charger compatible with 5-amp sockets for home charging.

Riders can connect to the vehicle using a mobile app which offers real-time data access, remote locking, geo-fencing and maintenance alerts.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 02 May 2025, 15:23 PM IST
TAGS: Matter Aera Matter Aera electric motorcycle Matter Energy Matter Motor Works electric motorcycle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.