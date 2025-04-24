HT Auto
Matter Aera electric bike set for launch in 8 cities over next 45 days

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2025, 15:16 PM
The Matter Aera comes in two versions, the 5000 and 5000+, for 1.74 lakh and 1.84 lakh, respectively, and both prices are ex-showroom.
Ahmedabad-based startup Matter is set to expand the presence of its electric motorcycle, the Aera , across several Indian cities following its initial introduction in Bengaluru. Over the next 45 days, the company plans to launch the model in Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat and Rajkot.

The company has opened bookings through its website and an online marketplace. To support the launch in new cities, Matter is setting up "Experience Hubs" where interested individuals can inspect the bike and participate in test rides. These experience hubs are intended to help riders assess how the AERA fits into everyday commuting needs. According to the company, these hubs will be active in all eight cities ahead of the commercial availability of the vehicle.

Also Read : 2024 Matter Aera electric motorcycle first ride review: Game changer?

Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and CEO of Matter, stated that the company observed strong interest during the Bengaluru debut of the AERA electric motorcycle. He noted that the upcoming expansion into additional cities is aimed at broadening access to the product and aligning it with the varied needs of Indian riders.

Matter Aera: Specs and features

Matter Aera is the only electric motorcycle equipped with a manual gear-shifting system. It comes in two versions, the 5000 and 5000+, for 1.74 lakh and 1.84 lakh, respectively, and both prices are ex-showroom.

Both 5000 and 5000+ are equipped with a 10 kW (13.4 bhp) electric motor and have a 0 to 60 km/h acceleration in a mere six seconds. The company claims the range to be 125 km on a full charge.

Also watch: Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?

In terms of features, the electric bike gets a 7-inch touchscreen console that offers navigation, music, calls, and other features. The Aera can be charged from any common 5-amp socket and can be plugged into any convenient outlet. According to the manufacturer, the running cost of this electric motorcycle is around 25 paise per kilometer.

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2025, 15:16 PM IST
TAGS: matter aera matter electric vehicle

