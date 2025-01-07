Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 top variants’ pricing fully revealed. Check here

Mahindra has announced pricing for Pack 3 of its newest BE 6 and XEV 9 electric SUVs ₹26.90 lakhs and ₹30.50 lakh (both ex-showroom) respectively at the Unlimit India Tech Day today. Bookings for the Pack THREE of the two electric SUVs are slated to commence on February 14, 2025. Bookings for the rest of the variants will be announced in March.

The preference selection of models will be available right away wherein users can register their interest towards Mahindra's latest offerings. The 'Pack THREE' of the BE 6 and XEV 9E SUVs is the top-spec variant being offered by the car maker and will come with all of the bells and whistles.

Mahindra BE 6: Pack THREE features

The Pack THREE of the Mahindra BE 6 will include features like Sonic Studio, a panoramic sunroof, a 43-inch screen spanning over the dashboard and LiveYourMood preset themes. There are also three drive modes offered in this pack namely Range, Everyday and Race. Additionally, the pack also features ADAS level 2 which is dependent on five radars and one vision system.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Pack THREE features

The Mahindra XEV 9e Pack THREE also gets a bunch of high-tech features as well, such as an Infinity roof with LightMeUp, triple 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster, infotainment screen and passenger entertainment, Sonic Studio with 16 Harmann Kardon speakers and EyeDentity In Car Camera. The XEV 9e SUV in this top-spec also gets ADAS which uses the same setup of five radar sensors and a vision system.

Test drives begin January 14

Mahindra has announced that it will be offering test drives across India in phases. In the first phase, the manufacturer will be offering test drives in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai from January 14th, 2025. In the second phase, the test drives will be offered in 15 more cities including Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and other similar cities beginning from January 24th, 2025. Lastly, in the third phase, all other cities will be able to test drive the SUVs from February 7th, 2025.

