Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 bookings paused after overwhelming response, production ramp-up underway

Royal Enfield has temporarily paused bookings for the new Himalayan 440 after the motorcycle received a stronger-than-expected response from buyers. The company says current booking volumes have effectively filled its order pipeline for the next six months, prompting it to temporarily stop accepting fresh bookings while it scales up production.

The Himalayan 440 was launched earlier this month at Royal Enfield's inaugural Himalayan Base Camp in Ladakh. According to the company, demand has significantly exceeded its initial projections. The temporary booking pause is aimed at prioritising existing customers and ensuring that delivery timelines remain transparent as production capacity is increased.

Royal Enfield says it is progressively ramping up manufacturing of the Himalayan 440 and will resume new bookings once additional capacity comes on stream. Existing customers are expected to be updated on their respective delivery timelines.

The strong response is particularly significant for Royal Enfield as the Himalayan nameplate completes 10 years in the market. What started as a purpose-built adventure motorcycle has evolved into one of the company's most recognisable products globally. Royal Enfield says the Himalayan brand has crossed 3.2 lakh motorcycles in cumulative global sales, including the original Himalayan 411 and the newer Himalayan 450.

The Himalayan 450 has also crossed 1 lakh global sales, while becoming the best-selling adventure motorcycle in its segment in markets such as India and Brazil, according to the company.

Himalayan 440 brings back the original formula

Unlike the Himalayan 450, the Himalayan 440 is designed as a return to the simpler philosophy of the original 411. The motorcycle retains the familiar adventure-tourer silhouette, with a round headlamp, tall windscreen, upright riding position and 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels.

The motorcycle gets an 800 mm seat height and 220 mm of ground clearance, making it relatively accessible for an adventure motorcycle of this size. It also has a 15-litre fuel tank, while kerb weight is rated at 199 kg with 90 per cent fuel and oil.

Power comes from a 443cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, long-stroke engine. It develops 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm at 4,000 rpm, with an 81 mm bore and 86 mm stroke. Compared with the older Himalayan 411, the new engine offers a 4.5 per cent increase in power and a 6.5 per cent increase in torque.

The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox, while the clutch is relatively light. During our time with the motorcycle, the engine felt easy to use in the city and had enough low- and mid-range torque for relaxed everyday riding. It can sustain around 120 kmph, although around 100 kmph felt like a more comfortable cruising speed. Test riding also returned around 30 kmpl.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Review: Has RE missed the mark?

Long-travel suspension remains central to the package

The Himalayan 440 uses a half-duplex, split-cradle frame. Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm telescopic front forks with 200 mm of travel and a linkage-mounted rear monoshock with 180 mm of travel. The setup prioritises rough-road ability, and its long travel becomes more useful once the motorcycle is taken onto broken roads and trails.

On tarmac, however, the softer setup can make the motorcycle feel somewhat wallowy through faster corners. That trade-off is consistent with the Himalayan 440's focus on all-terrain riding rather than outright road performance.

Braking hardware includes a 300 mm front disc with a two-piston caliper and a 240 mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper. The motorcycle gets dual-channel ABS, with the rear system being switchable for off-road riding.

The Himalayan 440 also gets LED lighting, a digital-analogue instrument cluster, Royal Enfield's Tripper navigation pod and a USB Type-C charging port. Compared with the Himalayan 450, the equipment package is deliberately simpler, with no full-colour TFT, ride modes or traction control.

Prices

The Himalayan 440 was launched at ₹2.29 lakh ex-showroom, positioning it close to the original Himalayan 411 while bringing a larger engine and several mechanical and equipment updates.

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