Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Booking, delivery and test drive dates announced

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jan 2025, 20:31 PM
Mahindra has just announced key dates for booking, delivery and more for the BE 6 and XEV 9e SUVs.
Mahindra has just announced key dates for booking, delivery and more for the BE 6 and XEV 9e SUVs.

Mahindra has announced that the BE 6 and the XEV 9e electric SUVs will be available to book from February 14, 2025. However, only the top-spec variant of the Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6 electric SUVs called the Pack ‘THREE’ will be available to book starting from this date. The manufacturer has established that the booking schedule for other variants will be announced in March.

Mahindra also announced details about the deliveries of the electric SUVs at the Unlimit India Tech Day held on January 7th, 2025. The EV maker said that it would deliver the Pack 'THREE' variants paired with the 79 kWh battery packs first. The deliveries for this configuration of the BE 6 and XEV 9e SUVs are slated to begin in early March.

Also Read : Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 top variants’ pricing fully revealed. Check here

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Test drive dates

Mahindra has announced that it will be offering test drives across India in phases. In the first phase, the manufacturer will be offering test drives in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai from January 14th, 2025. In the second phase, the test drives will be offered in 15 more cities including Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and other similar cities beginning from January 24th, 2025. Lastly, in the third phase, all other cities will be able to test drive the SUVs from February 7th, 2025.

Also watch: Mahindra XEV 9e review: New benchmark for EVs in India? | Range and road test | First impressions

Also Read : Nitin Gadkari checks out Mahindra BE 6 & XEV 9e e-SUVs, here's his reaction

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Pack THREE pricing

Based on Mahindra's INGLO platform, both the SUVs pack a bunch of modern technology which has made waves worldwide. Features such as adaptive dampening, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon system, an ADAS suite and dual or triple screens depending upon the model chosen are being offered at very competitive pricing. The Pack THREE for the Mahindra BE 6 is priced at 26.90 lakhs (ex-showroom) and for the XEV 9e, it is priced at 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 07 Jan 2025, 20:31 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra be 6 XEV 9e be 6 Mahindra XEV 9e electric vehicle

