Nitin Gadkari checks out Mahindra BE 6 & XEV 9e e-SUVs, here's his ‘review’

Nitin Gadkari, the minister for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), recently checked out the newly launched Mahindra BE 6 (formerly BE 6e) and Mahindra XEV 9e electric SUVs at his office in Delhi, calling the made-in-India offering the pride and joy of the country. Gadkari was greeted by Dr Anish Shah, Group CEO and MD - Mahindra Group, along with the BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs in their presence.

MoRTH minister Nitin Gadkari was recently seen checking out the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs in person and congratulated the automaker for i

Nitin Gadkari's Review of the Mahindra BE 6 & XEV 9e

Nitin Gadkari posted his “review" for the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e SUVs on his social media. He wrote, “महिन्द्रा की हाल ही में लाँच हुई दो इलेक्ट्रिक कार को देखकर मन प्रसन्न हुआ! अत्याधुनिक तकनीक का इस्तेमाल कर भारतीय कंपनीयाँ भी दुनिया के ऑटोमोबाईल मार्केट में टक्कर दे रही है, यह आनंद और अभिमान की बात है। इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ीयां भविष्य है। इस दिशा में प्रयासरत सभी का अभिनंदन और उन्हें शुभकामनाएं।" (Felt happy to see Mahindra's two recently launched electric cars! Using state-of-the-art technology, Indian companies are also competing in the world automobile market, this is a matter of joy and pride. Electric vehicles are the future. Congratulations and best wishes to all those making efforts in this direction.)

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Mahindra BE 6 59 kWh 59 kWh 556 km 556 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare Mahindra XEV 9e 59 kWh 59 kWh 542 km 542 km ₹ 21.90 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Mahindra BE.05 80.0 kWh 80.0 kWh 450 Km 450 Km ₹ 12 - 16 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra XEV 7e ₹ 21 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 40 kWh 40 kWh 150 Km 150 Km ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Mahindra Born Electric SUVs: What You Need To Know

Mahindra’s new ‘Born Electric’ SUVs were recently launched with prices starting at ₹18.90 lakh onwards for the BE 6, while the XEV 9e starts from ₹21.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) onwards. Prices for the complete range are yet to be announced.

Both models are based on the brand’s new INGLO architecture. The Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e will be available with two battery pack options - 59 kWh and 79 kWh. Mahindra promises a range of 682 km (MIDC) on the BE 6 and 656 km (MIDC) on the XEV 9e with the 79 kWh battery pack. The range for the lower variants is yet to be announced.

Mahindra BE 6 & XEV 9e Features

On the feature front, the new Mahindra XEV 9e is equipped with a new two-spoke multifunction flat-bottom steering wheel, Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a three-screen setup on the dashboard including a display for the front passenger. The electric SUV will also come equipped with an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), 1400-watt Harman-Kardon sound system, Auto Park function, seven airbags, cabin pre-cooling function, and more.

Watch: Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet? | Features, range, performance

On the other hand, the Mahindra BE 6 gets a cabin inspired by jet fighters. The feature-packed model gets multi-zone climate control, multiple drive modes, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, connected car tech, a new UI with artificial intelligence, and more.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: