HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026: E-motorcycles need to pick up for electric two-wheelers' mass adoption, says Oben CEO

The electric two-wheeler segment of the Indian two-wheeler market is primarily driven by electric scooters, which is in sharp contrast with the internal combustion engine segment, where motorcycles are the driving force. However, for mass adoption to happen in the market, it needs to change. Electric motorcycles need to pick up if electric two-wheelers are to achieve mass adoption, believes Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric , while speaking at the inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026, powered by HPCL and knowledge partner Vector Consulting Group, which took place in New Delhi on September 30.

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric, said that electric motorcycles need to pick up if electric two-wheelers are to achieve mass adoption at the inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026, powered by HPCL and knowledge partner Vector Consulting Group.

While speaking at the panel discussion, themed around 'Road to 2030: EVs & Beyond - India's New Mobility Energy Mix', Agrawal said that electric motorcycles need to be a motorcycle first and then an electric vehicle, an approach similar to their petrol counterparts. She also stated that with this approach, the technology evolution needs to continue, which has been happening already. “It has to be a motorcycle first. It has to be backed by technology, because the customer is buying for experience. Design is non-negotiable for a motorcycle, and the acceleration, which is a great expectation from a motorcycle for any customer," she explained.

Agrawal further said that with electric vehicles, technologies and other things, consumer experience has enhanced, as the software angle has been introduced to the EVs. “It's not just an EV, it is a motorcycle first," according to her that should be the focus of the manufacturers.

Speaking on the challenges for EV adoption in India, she said meeting the expectations of the consumer associated with a motorcycle, using the LFP battery technology, and designing the product around that were the key challenges. Interestingly, what used to be the challenge is now the focal point for investment for the EV manufacturer. The Oben Electric CEO said that moving forward, the focus is to invest in technology.

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