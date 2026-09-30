Mercedes-Benz GLC EV to launch in India on November 4

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that it will launch the GLC EV in India on November 4. The luxury electric SUV will be locally assembled in India. The German luxury car giant has also said that the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV will be the auto company's fastest global model of the OEM to be launched in India, slated for debut within six months of the SUV's launch in the international market.

Considering the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV will be locally assembled in India, the automaker is expected to price it somewhere between ₹80 lakh and ₹85 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available in India only in the 400 4Matic variant. Upon launch, it will compete with rivals such as the BMW iX3, which is also expected to launch in India sometime in 2027 in its long-wheelbase guise.

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Speaking of the design, the upcoming GLC EV sports Mercedes-Benz's latest star-pattern LED lighting signature with a large illuminated front grille. AMG Line variants get sportier bumpers, and wheel sizes go up to 21 inches depending on the variant. However, the AMG variant is unlikely to come to India, at least in the initial stage.

Dimensionally, the India-bound model will come with a standard 2,972 mm wheelbase. The automaker will skip the long-wheelbase version available in China, which offers an additional 55 mm wheelbase.

Inside the cabin, the highlight is a massive 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which is the largest display Mercedes-Benz has fitted to a car so far. The Hyperscreen stretches across the dashboard to combine the driver's display, central touchscreen and a passenger screen into a single unit. It is powered by the latest version of MBUX with a built-in AI assistant. Interestingly, Mercedes-Benz has brought back physical buttons and knobs on the steering wheel and centre console, moving away from the touch-heavy controls, a typical strategy most modern EVs follow.

On the powertrain front, the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV 400 4Matic will be equipped with a 94 kWh battery pack that is claimed to offer up to 715 km range on a single charge. The battery pack will be paired with a dual-motor setup, ensuring an all-wheel-drive configuration as standard. The electric powertrain is capable of churning out 483 bhp peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque, enough to propel the EV to 100 kmph from a standstill in 4.3 seconds.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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