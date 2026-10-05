Mercedes-Maybach S 580e launched in India at 3.35 crore with 98 km EV range

Mercedes-Benz has electrified the Maybach in India. The Mercedes-Maybach S 580e has arrived as the first plug-in hybrid Maybach for the Indian market, priced at ₹3.35 crore (ex-showroom). Only 30 units will be available at launch.

And while the S 580e still has the presence and excess you would expect from a Maybach, there is now a rather interesting bit of engineering underneath all that leather and chrome.

585 hp from a petrol-electric powertrain

The S 580e gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor and 4MATIC all-wheel drive. Together, they produce 585 hp and 750 Nm. That is enough to take this large luxury limousine from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h. The power is sent through a 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox.

The 22 kWh usable battery gives it a claimed WLTP electric range of 98 km, while Mercedes-Benz says the real-world range can be around 100 km. It can also travel at up to 140 km/h in electric mode.

It can charge at up to 60 kW

The S 580e supports 11 kW AC charging and up to 60 kW DC fast charging. Mercedes-Benz is also bundling a complimentary home charging solution with the car. There are dedicated Maybach, Electric and Battery Hold drive modes, along with adjustable energy recuperation. So, despite being a Maybach, there is a fair bit of scope to play around with how the hybrid system behaves.

This is still very much a rear-seat Maybach

The S 580e is offered in India only as a four-seater. The rear passengers get individual Executive seats, a full-length Business Centre Console, wireless charging and temperature-controlled cup holders. The Rear Comfort Package Plus adds climatised seats, ambient lighting and rear MBUX controls. And because this is a Maybach, the audio system is hardly an afterthought. There is a Burmester 4D setup with 31 speakers, eight exciters and 1,610 watts of output.

Plenty of tech up front too

The S 580e gets Mercedes-Benz's MB.OS operating system, an MBUX Superscreen with a front passenger display, a 3D driver display, augmented reality navigation and a head-up display. It also gets MB.DRIVE ASSIST, DIGITAL LIGHT, Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus and a 15-airbag setup. The suspension uses cloud-based AIRMATIC, while rear-axle steering can turn the rear wheels by up to 10 degrees to make the big sedan easier to manoeuvre.

Plenty of Maybach detailing

Visually, there is little doubt that this is the more extravagant member of the S-Class family. The illuminated Maybach grille, logo projection and illuminated door sills add to the theatre. Inside, the S 580e gets Maybach Exclusive Nappa leather, MANUFAKTUR piano lacquer trim and a handcrafted Nappa leather roof liner. There are also deep-pile floor mats, a wood-and-leather steering wheel and plenty of smaller Maybach-specific touches.

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