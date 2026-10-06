New Honda Elevate launches today: What to expect?

Honda Cars India is set to launch the facelifted Elevate SUV today, with bookings already open for ₹21,000. The updated model is expected to bring styling revisions and several new features while retaining the existing petrol engine and transmission choices. The company has already released teasers revealing some of the exterior changes ahead of the launch.

Revised exterior

The facelifted Elevate will receive visual updates designed to distinguish it from the current SUV. The front end is expected to feature a reworked grille, headlights and bumper, while the rear gets connected taillights. Connected daytime running lights are also visible in the teaser images.

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One notable change is the positioning of the Honda badge. Unlike the current model, the logo will move from the grille to the bonnet.

Not everything will change, though. The existing LED headlamps, eyebrow-style DRLs and 17-inch alloy wheels appear to carry over to the facelift.

More features inside

Honda has not yet revealed the full interior specification, leaving several expected additions unconfirmed ahead of the launch. The facelift could gain electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and dual-zone automatic climate control.

A panoramic sunroof is also expected, along with ambient lighting extending across the dashboard and door panels. The seats could get a revised design, while updated trim elements may provide a fresher cabin appearance.

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems package could also receive changes, with additional functions potentially joining the existing feature set.

Same petrol engine

Mechanical changes are not expected with this update. The Elevate facelift will continue to use Honda’s 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm.

Transmission options are expected to remain a six-speed manual and a seven-speed CVT automatic. The CVT version will continue to offer paddle shifters.

Expected price

The current Honda Elevate is priced between ₹11.80 lakh and ₹16.77 lakh, ex-showroom. Given the additional equipment expected with the facelift, Honda could position the updated SUV at a higher price than the outgoing version. More details, including variant-wise pricing and equipment, will be revealed at the launch today.

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