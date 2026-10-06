Honda XR300L, XR300 Rally launched in India, prices start at ₹1.83 lakh

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the XR300L and XR300 Rally in India, with the former being priced at ₹1.83 lakh (ex-showroom), while the latter is priced at ₹2.08 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the company has commenced bookings for both motorcycles, with the adventure-oriented models being a part of the company’s 10-motorcycle lineup that was showcased earlier this year.

Honda has launched the XR300L and XR300 Rally in India at ₹ 1.83 lakh and ₹ 2.08 lakh, respectively, with both featuring 293.5cc engines and off-road-focused hardware and equipment

Honda XR300L and XR300 Rally: Engine

The XR300L and XR300 Rally, available in international markets, are powered by the same 293.5cc single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine producing around 23.9 bhp and 26.5 Nm. However, Honda has yet to publish the India-spec details on its website. Not only that, but the India-spec models are likely to feature a revised exhaust routing compared to the South American-spec XR300L to meet local emission requirements. Notably, both motorcycles feature telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock, along with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheel setup.

Honda XR300 Rally: Additional Features

The XR300 Rally commands a ₹25,000 premium over the standard XR300L and gets several upgrades aimed at improving its off-road and touring capabilities. Additional features include a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, a larger fuel tank, a taller windscreen, knuckle guards and distinctive rally-inspired bodywork, among others.

Interestingly, the Rally gets more comprehensive switchgear. Its seat height is expected to be slightly higher than the XR300L, while the larger fuel tank may add a marginal increase in kerb weight. Honda is expected to reveal the complete specifications and equipment list closer to the motorcycles’ launch.

Also Read : Aprilia SXR GT 125 and 175 launched in India, prices start at ₹1.10 lakh

Honda XR300L and XR300 Rally: Price and Rivals

The Honda XR300L undercuts the Kawasaki KLX230 by ₹36,000, with the latter being priced at ₹2.19 lakh. Not only that, but the XR300L offers a larger-capacity engine being slightly more expensive than the Hero Xpulse 210, with the top variant being priced at ₹1.77 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the XR300 Rally is priced at ₹2.08 lakh, which is priced higher than the Hero Xpulse 210 but still below the Kawasaki KLX230.

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